AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 Declared for Oct-Nov Exams, Get Direct Link Here, Check at sbtet.ap.gov.in

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 Declared: Finally, putting an end to the long wait, AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 has been declared. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh announced the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2021 for the exams held in Feb-March Months in April 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can now check their individual AP SBTET Results online by logging onto the exam portal - sbtet.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link provided below to check the same.

Reverification and Recounting Applications from 27th April

With the AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 formally declared, students can check their individual results online by logging onto the exam portal. Along with declaring the results, the SBTET, AP has also notified the details re-verification and rechecking procedure. As per the details shared, candidates who want to get their answer sheets rechecked or results reverified can send their application to any online centre from 27th April to 5th May 2022.

As part of the re-verification application process, candidates will have to pay a one-time fee using digital payment modes. The fee for recounting is Rs 400/- while the same for re=verification is Rs 4500/- per subject.

In addition to this, candidates can also request a photocopy of their answer sheet for the AP SBTET 2022 Results. To obtain a photocopy of their answer script, candidates will have to pay Rs 1000/- as an application fee per subject. The application to obtain an answer script copy can be made until 12th May 2022.

How to check AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the students, the SBTET has published Diploma Results for Oct-Nov exams online on its website. To avoid facing any problems or challenges, students can check the same by clicking on the direct link provided below:

Step 5: Enter your PIN and Semester for the examination and submit Step 6: Your AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

