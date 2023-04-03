AP SSC 2023 Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to conduct the AP (Secondary School Certificate) SSC examination 2023 from today, April 3, 2023. Those students who are appearing for the class 10 exam are required to carry their admit cards along with their respective school ID cards at the exam centre.

APSSC 2023 Exam Timings

According to the official schedule, students will be appearing for their first language paper 1 today. The AP SSC exam 2023 will be conducted in a single shift starting from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The BSEAP board will conclude the AP Class 10 exams on April 18, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exam Timetable 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP SSC Class 10 Exam 2023 Important Instructions

Students who are appearing for the Andhra Pradesh SSC exam 2023 are required to follow the exam day instructions given below:

Students must carry their AP SSC hall tickets 2023 at the exam centre.

Students are required to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the AP SSC examination.

Do not carry any type of electronic items such as smartphones, digital watches, Bluetooth devices, GPS etc inside the exam hall.

If any student finds indulging in any kind of unfair means practices, he/she will not be allowed to appear for further examination.

Students must carry their own stationary items i.e. pens/pencils, etc as sharing will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Students will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam concludes.

Students are requested to read all the questions properly before attempting the AP SSC examination 2023.

All students are requested to follow the COVID guidelines at the exam centre.

Also read: IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard OUT Today, Check at jam.iitg.ac.in