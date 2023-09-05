  1. Home
  2. News
  3. APOSS SSC, Inter Recounting and Revaluation Results 2023 Announced, Get PDFs Here

APOSS SSC, Inter Recounting and Revaluation Results 2023 Announced, Get PDFs Here

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2023: APOSS Guntur, has released the recounting and reverification results for AP Open School 10th, 12th exams online. Students can check their results at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Get the PDFs here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 5, 2023 10:16 IST
APOSS SSC, Inter Revaluation Results 2023
APOSS SSC, Inter Revaluation Results 2023

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) Guntur, has announced the recounting and re-verification results for AP Open School 10th, 12th exams in online mode. Students who have applied for the recounting and re-verification of their class 10, and 12 results 2023 can check their results through the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

As per the released data, a total of 233 students applied for APOSS class 10 Revaluation (RV) and Recounting (RC) whereas 678 applied for class 12. Students can click on the direct links mentioned below to check their results. 

APOSS SSC Recounting Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

APOSS Inter class 12th Revaluation Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the APOSS SSC, Inter recounting/ revaluation result 2023 

Students can check the below-given details on the APOSS class 10th, 12th recounting and revaluation result pdf 2023.

  • Serial number
  • Roll number
  • Subject code
  • Previous marks
  • Marks after RC/RV
  • Remark

How to check and download the APOSS SSC, Inter Recounting Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their APOSS re-verification and recounting result 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of APOSS - apopenschool.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the APOSS RC/RV result for classes 10th and 12th available on the homepage

Step 3: A new PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the results and search your name using the CTRL+F command

Step 5: Download the result PDF for future use

Also Read: AP NEET PG Revised Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out For Round 1, Get PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023