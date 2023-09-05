APOSS SSC, Inter Recounting and Revaluation Results 2023 Announced, Get PDFs Here

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) Guntur, has announced the recounting and re-verification results for AP Open School 10th, 12th exams in online mode. Students who have applied for the recounting and re-verification of their class 10, and 12 results 2023 can check their results through the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

As per the released data, a total of 233 students applied for APOSS class 10 Revaluation (RV) and Recounting (RC) whereas 678 applied for class 12. Students can click on the direct links mentioned below to check their results.

APOSS SSC Recounting Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

APOSS Inter class 12th Revaluation Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the APOSS SSC, Inter recounting/ revaluation result 2023

Students can check the below-given details on the APOSS class 10th, 12th recounting and revaluation result pdf 2023.

Serial number

Roll number

Subject code

Previous marks

Marks after RC/RV

Remark

How to check and download the APOSS SSC, Inter Recounting Results 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their APOSS re-verification and recounting result 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of APOSS - apopenschool.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the APOSS RC/RV result for classes 10th and 12th available on the homepage

Step 3: A new PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the results and search your name using the CTRL+F command

Step 5: Download the result PDF for future use

Also Read: AP NEET PG Revised Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out For Round 1, Get PDF Here

