AP NEET PG Revised Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out For Round 1, Get PDF Here

AP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The YSR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has announced the revised seat allotment result for AP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 for Competent Authority Quota for Non-Service candidates in online mode. Those candidates who have exercised web options for the revised state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website - drysruhs.edu.in.

As per the given details, shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allocated college by September 9, 2023, (till 3 pm). The classes will commence from September 5, 2023.

AP NEET PG Revised Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the AP NEET PG Revised Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1

The AP NEET PG counselling 2023 revised seat allotment result 2023 includes the below-given details mentioned on it.

Serial number NEET rank NEET roll number Score Name of the candidate Gender Category Local area Allotment details Phase

How to check the AP NEET PG revised seat allotment result 2023 for round 1?

The Andhra Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 can be accessed online. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website - drysruhs.edu.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link that reads, PG (Medical) Admissions 2023-24 - Revised CQ Non-service Phase-I College-wise allotments available on the homepage

Step 3: A new PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: After this, search your name using the CTRL+F command

Step 5: Download the PDF for future use

