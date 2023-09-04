Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results Announced For Round 1, Know How To Check Here

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 counselling round 1 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for medical counselling can check and download their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the choice-filling window for the PGET counselling round 1 was open till 11.59 pm today: September 4, 2023. The Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates can make the payment of the fees till September 6, 2023, during office hours.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 post seat allotment 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Exercise of choices by the candidate allotted seat in the 1st round September 4, 2023 (till 11:59 pm) Fee payment by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates September 4 (from 11 am) to September 6, 2023 Submission of original documents and collection of admission order at KEA September 4 to 6, 2023 (from 11 am to 5 pm) Last date for joining to the allotted college September 7, 2023, (before 5:30 pm)

How to check Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 result?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 result 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link that reads, PGET 2023 (Medical/Dental and DNB) result 2023

Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details such as PGET number and then click on submit

Step 5: The Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future reference

