  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results Announced For Round 1, Know How To Check Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results Announced For Round 1, Know How To Check Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: KEA has released the seat allotment results for the NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 in online mode. Candidates can download their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 4, 2023 15:18 IST
Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling
Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 counselling round 1 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for medical counselling can check and download their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the choice-filling window for the PGET counselling round 1 was open till 11.59 pm today: September 4, 2023. The Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates can make the payment of the fees till September 6, 2023, during office hours.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Dates 

Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 post seat allotment 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Exercise of choices by the candidate allotted seat in the 1st round

September 4, 2023 (till 11:59 pm)

Fee payment by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates

September 4 (from 11 am) to September 6, 2023

Submission of original documents and collection of admission order at KEA

September 4 to 6, 2023 (from 11 am to 5 pm)

Last date for joining to the allotted college

September 7, 2023, (before 5:30 pm)

How to check Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 result?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 result 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link that reads, PGET 2023 (Medical/Dental and DNB) result 2023

Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details such as PGET number and then click on submit

Step 5: The Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future reference

Also Read: Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 November Session Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023