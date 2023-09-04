Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results Announced For Round 1, Know How To Check Here

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 counselling round 1 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for medical counselling can check and download their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
As per the given schedule, the choice-filling window for the PGET counselling round 1 was open till 11.59 pm today: September 4, 2023. The Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates can make the payment of the fees till September 6, 2023, during office hours.
KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 post seat allotment 2023 in the table given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Exercise of choices by the candidate allotted seat in the 1st round
|
September 4, 2023 (till 11:59 pm)
|
Fee payment by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates
|
September 4 (from 11 am) to September 6, 2023
|
Submission of original documents and collection of admission order at KEA
|
September 4 to 6, 2023 (from 11 am to 5 pm)
|
Last date for joining to the allotted college
|
September 7, 2023, (before 5:30 pm)
How to check Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 result?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 result 2023 online.
Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link that reads, PGET 2023 (Medical/Dental and DNB) result 2023
Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen
Step 4: Fill out the necessary details such as PGET number and then click on submit
Step 5: The Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future reference
