Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 November Session Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here

Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has started the registration process for the state National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2023 in online mode. Those students who are eligible and interested in applying for the scholarship can register themselves by filling out the registration form at bseh.org.in and scertharyana.gov.in.

As per the given details, the last date to apply for the Haryana NMMS Scholarship Scheme is October 10, 2023. To appear in this examination, students must be studying in the 8th class in government/aided schools of the state and they should have passed the seventh class examination from these schools. Whereas the total annual income of the candidate's parents from all sources should be less than Rs 3,50,000 from all sources.

Haryana NMMS Scholarship Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

SCERT Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Haryana NMMS scholarship scheme exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for Haryana NMMS scholarship October 10, 2023 Haryana NMMSS scholarship exam November 19, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to register for the Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 online?

Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the Haryana NMMS scholarship 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - scertharyana.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link to register for the scholarship available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be open, after this, click on the applications for the NMMSS exam

Step 4: The NMMSS application form 2023 will appear on the new tab

Step 5: Enter all the necessary details as asked and complete the registrations

Step 6: Login using the details and fill out the application form and upload all the valid documents required

Step 7: Save the SCERT Haryana NMMS application form and download it for future use

