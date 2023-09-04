  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 November Session Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here

Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 November Session Registrations Begin, Get Direct Link Here

Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023: BSEH Haryana has started the registrations for the state NMMS scholarship 2023 online. Students can register bseh.org.in and scertharyana.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 4, 2023 13:11 IST
Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023
Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023

Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has started the registration process for the state National Merit cum Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2023 in online mode. Those students who are eligible and interested in applying for the scholarship can register themselves by filling out the registration form at bseh.org.in and scertharyana.gov.in.

As per the given details, the last date to apply for the Haryana NMMS Scholarship Scheme is October 10, 2023. To appear in this examination, students must be studying in the 8th class in government/aided schools of the state and they should have passed the seventh class examination from these schools. Whereas the total annual income of the candidate's parents from all sources should be less than Rs 3,50,000 from all sources.

Haryana NMMS Scholarship Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

SCERT Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Haryana NMMS scholarship scheme exam 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for Haryana NMMS scholarship

October 10, 2023

Haryana NMMSS scholarship exam

November 19, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to register for the Haryana NMMS Scholarship 2023 online?

Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the Haryana NMMS scholarship 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - scertharyana.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link to register for the scholarship available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be open, after this, click on the applications for the NMMSS exam

Step 4: The NMMSS application form 2023 will appear on the new tab

Step 5: Enter all the necessary details as asked and complete the registrations

Step 6: Login using the details and fill out the application form and upload all the valid documents required

Step 7: Save the SCERT Haryana NMMS application form and download it for future use

Also Read: DU PG Third Merit List 2023 On September 11, Know How To Check Allotment Status At CSAS Portal
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023