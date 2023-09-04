DU PG Third Merit List 2023 On September 11, Know How To Check Allotment Status At CSAS Portal

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the 3rd seat allotment list for the PG courses on September 11, 2023. Once released, candidates who have registered and applied for the seat allotment process to get admission into various PG courses offered by the university can check and download their 3rd round seat allotment status through the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in/?PG-Admissions.

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details in the candidate's portal to check the seat allocation list. As per the given schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 13, 2023 (till 4.59 pm). The department/ college/ institutes will verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates from between September 11, 2023 and September 14, 2023.

DU PG 3rd Seat Allocation List 2023 - Direct Link (Available on September 11, 2023, at 5 pm as per schedule)

DU PG Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the complete schedule of the DU PG admissions 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Declaration of Third CSAS (PG) Allocation List September 11, 2023 (5 pm) Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 13, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Departments/Colleges/Centres to Verify and Approve the online applications September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 14, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates September 15, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

How to check the Delhi University PG third allocation status 2023?

The Delhi University third-round seat allotment status can be checked online once it's released. Registered candidates can go through the steps to check their allotment status.

Step 1: Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: After this, click on the PG admission tab

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary login details as asked

Step 4: The DU PG third seat allocation list 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the list and download it for future reference

