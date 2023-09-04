  1. Home
DU UG Sports supernumerary quota round 2 allotment list 2023 today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2023: The results for Delhi University UG sports supernumerary quota round 2 will be announced today. They can check their DU UG allotment list 2023 online at admission.uod.ac.in. Shortlisted candidates have to accept the allocated seat in the supernumerary quota between September 4 and 5, 2023. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 4, 2023 11:35 IST
DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the round 2 UG sports supernumerary quota admission allocation list today - September 4, 2023. Candidates can check and download the DU UG sports supernumerary quota allotment list for round 2 in online mode at admission.uod.ac.in. They have to use their CUET applicaton number and password to download the DU UG allotment list. 

Shortlisted candidates have to accept the allocated DU UG seat in the supernumerary quota between September 4 and 5, 2023. Further, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications between September 5 and 6, 2023. The candidates have to remit the online application fee while accepting their admission till September 7, 2023. 

DU Round 2 sports supernumerary quota allotment list 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

DU Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Dates 

Earlier, the university released Delhi University Sports Supernumerary quota round 2 schedule online at admission.uod.ac.in. Check the table below to know the schedule: 

Events 

Dates

DU sports supernumerary quota round 2 allotment list

September 4, 2023

Accept allotted seats in the sports supernumerary category

September 4 to 5, 2023

Colleges to verify and approve the online applications

September 5 to 6, 2023

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates

September 7, 2023

How to check DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Result 2023? 

The results for Delhi University UG sports supernumerary quota round 2 can be checked online at the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check second round sports supernumerary quota result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter CUET applicaton number and password

Step 5: The sports supernumerary quota round 2 result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save it for future references 

Mandatory to take admission to seats allotted through Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to take admission to the seat allocated in the DU Sports Supernumerary quota round. In case of failure to accept the allocated seat in the DU UG sports supernumerary quota round 2, candidates will forfeit their claim of the seat allocated in the previous round 1. The seat allocated to candidates in the DU UG sports supernumerary quota round 2 will be final and there will not be any further rounds for undergraduate programs 2023-2024.

