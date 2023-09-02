DU UG Admission 2023 Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule Released, Allotment on September 4

Delhi University has announced the schedule for sports supernumerary quota round 2 admissions for undergraduate programmes. Candidates eligible for admission under the sports supernumerary seats can visit the official website of Delhi University to check the complete schedule.

According to the schedule released the upgrade window for the sports supernumerary category will open on September 2 and 3, 2023. The allocation list of sports supernumerary quota round 2 seats will be out on September 4, 2023.

Delhi University admission schedule is available on the official CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also check the schedule for admission through the link available here.

DU sports Supernumerary Admission Instructions

It is mandatory for the candidate allotted seats in the sports supernumerary quota round 2 to take admission to the seat allocated

If a candidate fails to accept the allocated seat in the sports supernumerary quota round 2 they will forfeit their claim of the seat allocated in the previous round i.e. sports supernumerary quota round 1.

The seat allocated in the sports supernumerary quota round 2 will be final.

There will be no further sports supernumerary quota list for undergraduate admissions.

DU Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule

Particulars Date Upgrade window for only sports supernumerary category September 2 to September 3 Declaration of the allocations in sports supernumerary quota round 2 September 4 Accept allotted seats in the sports supernumerary category September 4 to September 5 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 5 to September 6 Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 7

