Assam Board HSLC Exam 2023 Starts Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

Assam Board HSLC Exam 2023 Begins: As per the official schedule, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has begun the Class 10th exams today i.e. March 3, 2023. For some papers, the exam has already started and will end at 12.00 pm. The remaining exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift i.e. 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm today. Students appearing for the English exam today must remember the important guidelines.

As per the reports, 4,22,174 students will be appearing for the Assam Board Class 10 exam today. The exam is being conducted across 912 centres in the state. While sharing the stats, Education Minister said, “I wish all the candidates of the High School Leaving Certificate Examination.. all the best. I wish success to the 4,22,174 students of the state who are going to sit for the first important state-level examination of their student life.”

Assam Board HSLC Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students appearing for the Assam Board HSLC Exam 2023 must adhere to the exam day guidelines while appearing for the test. They can check out a list of important protocols to be followed here-

Students are required to carry the Assam Board HSLC Admit Card 2023 along with valid ID proof to the exam hall.

They will be allowed to enter the exam hall at 8:30 am today. After today they can enter at 8.40 to find the allotted seats.

No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall until the exam gets over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

Students are not allowed to carry books, cheating papers, or any sort of electronic device such as smart watches, calculators, etc.

Every student has to wear a school uniform for appearing in the exam.

Those who violate the guidelines shall be disqualified from the exam.

