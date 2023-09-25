  1. Home
Assam DElED PET Counselling 2023 Registration Starts Today; Apply at scertpet.co.in

Assam DElED PET Counselling 2023 registration begins today: September 25, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply for counselling at scertpet.co.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 25, 2023 12:06 IST
Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will begin the counselling registrations for Assam DElED PET 2023 today: September 25, 2023, at 5.00 PM. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on the official website: scertpet.co.in.

As per the revised dates, the authorities will release the district-wise and category-wise ranks on October 3, 2023. Assam DElED PET Counselling 2023 seat allotment result will be out on October 5, 2023. There will be four rounds of counselling in total.

Assam DElEd PET Counselling Registration Link

Click Here (Available Today)

Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Event

Date

District-wise overall and category-wise rank

October 3, 2023

Round 1 seat allotment result

October 5, 2023

Physical admission with document verification

October 6 to 10, 2023

Round 2 seat allotment result

October 11, 2023

Round 3 seat allotment result

October 27, 2023

Round 4 seat allotment result

November 3, 2023

How to Apply for Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout

Assam DElED PET Result 2023 Announced

Meanwhile, the authorities released the Assam Diploma in Elementary Education Pre Entry Test, Assa DElED PET results on September 24, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can get their DElEd results 2023 Assam link on the official website scertpet.co.in and scertpe-attendence.scertpet.co.in/. The result has been announced district-wise.

