Assam DElED PET Counselling 2023 Registration Starts Today; Apply at scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will begin the counselling registrations for Assam DElED PET 2023 today: September 25, 2023, at 5.00 PM. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on the official website: scertpet.co.in.
As per the revised dates, the authorities will release the district-wise and category-wise ranks on October 3, 2023. Assam DElED PET Counselling 2023 seat allotment result will be out on October 5, 2023. There will be four rounds of counselling in total.
|
Assam DElEd PET Counselling Registration Link
|
Click Here (Available Today)
Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023 Schedule
|
Event
|
Date
|
District-wise overall and category-wise rank
|
October 3, 2023
|
Round 1 seat allotment result
|
October 5, 2023
|
Physical admission with document verification
|
October 6 to 10, 2023
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
October 11, 2023
|
Round 3 seat allotment result
|
October 27, 2023
|
Round 4 seat allotment result
|
November 3, 2023
How to Apply for Assam DElEd PET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: scertpet.co.in
Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link available
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 3: Fill out the application form
Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout
Assam DElED PET Result 2023 Announced
Meanwhile, the authorities released the Assam Diploma in Elementary Education Pre Entry Test, Assa DElED PET results on September 24, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can get their DElEd results 2023 Assam link on the official website scertpet.co.in and scertpe-attendence.scertpet.co.in/. The result has been announced district-wise.
