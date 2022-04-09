Atal Innovation Mission: Cabinet approves extension until March 2023, Get Details Here

Atal Innovation Mission Gets Extension: The Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) until March 2023 as per the official notification issued on 8th April 2022. Along with the extension of AIM, the mission has also been accorded additional integrated targets including setting up of 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) as well as 101 Atal Incubation Centers (AICs). Apart from this, the mission will also support 200 startups via the Atal New India Challenges. With the added targets, a new allocation of Rs 2000 crore has been attributed to the establishment and supporting the beneficiaries.

Why Atal Innovation Mission?

AIM or the Atal Innovation Mission was announced in 2015 under the NITI Aayog in the then budget speech of the finance minister. The key goal of the mission was to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. To this end, the mission was intended to reach out to the key stakeholders at the school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels and involve them in this process.

AIM focused on Infra and Institution Building

As per the official statement, the Atal Innovation Mission’s key focus lies in the creation of necessary infrastructure and the building of the necessary institutions to promote innovation. The statement released by the government said that so far, AIM-supported startups have raised Rs 2,000 crores plus from the government and private equity investors and at the same time created thousands of jobs and provided employment opportunities in tier 2 and tier 3 and rural areas as well. Currently, programmes run under AIM cover all 34 states and Union Territories of the country and is inspiring others to join the innovation ecosystem.

