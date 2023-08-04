AUD UG Admissions 2023: High Demand For Seats, University To Release Merit List On August 5

AUD UG Admissions 2023: BR Ambedkar University has recently closed the applications for undergraduate programmes. A total of 22,432 aspirants have submitted applications for AUD UG admissions 2023, even though the university only has 1,123 seats to spare. This year, Dr. BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is experiencing a particularly high level of competitiveness for undergraduate degrees.

There are 91 applicants striving for one place in the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program. There are 67 students competing for a spot in the political science (honors) course. The recently added political science (H) course has drawn 2,986 applications for its 44 seats. Moreover, there have been 2,793 applications for the 44 available seats in Psychology (H) at the Kashmere Gate campus.

As a state institution, AUD has allocated 85% of its seats to Delhi citizens. The remaining 15% are for students who are not from Delhi. Out of the total, candidates from Delhi NCT submitted 11,289 applications, while 11,140 came from outside the NCT. 12,411 female students have applied, compared to 10,021 male applicants.

AUD UG Admissions 2023: University Witnesses High Number Of Applications For UG Programmes

Discussing AUD UG admissions 2023, Vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather that the university had, in certain circumstances, received 25 times as many applications as there were seats available, which is a subject of great joy. This demonstrates how quickly and well the relatively new university has developed.

The institution, which has two campuses, offers a total of 18 UG programs. Numerous vocational courses are offered on the Karampura campus as well. "The university will release the UG merit list on August 5, the preparation for which is underway," he informed.

The AUD UG Admission 2023 will be done based on their CUET normalized score. Selected students must pay all fees by August 6. The second merit list will be made public on August 8. A schedule for five lists has been made public by the institution. Extracurricular and athletic admissions will be announced separately. Further, the orientation for undergraduate students will be held on August 21, 2023.

