AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Out, Report by September 13

Ayush NEET UG Counselling: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 final seat allotment result. The seat allotment results have been announced as a pdf document containing the list of candidates along with their category and college allotted. Based on the given schedule, those who have been allotted seats in the first round can report for admissions today, September 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. onwards.

In the first allotment, a total of 2922 students have been allotted seats. Those satisfied with their allotment can report to the colleges for admissions. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted institutions is September 13, 2023. Candidates reporting for admission to the Ayush programmes must carry all necessary documents with them for admission.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling round 1 allotment result is available on the official website. Aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Ayush NEET UG final allotment result through the direct link provided below.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment - Click Here

How to Check Ayush NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment

As mentioned, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released the round 1 UG counselling allotment result as a pdf document. The PDF includes the rank and category of the students along with the college allotted. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling link

Step 3: The final allotment result link will be displayed

Step 4: Click on the allotment result link and check through the ranks for allotment details

Step 5: Download the allotment order through the candidate login

