AYUSH PG Counselling 2022: Registrations Commence at aacccc.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AYUSH PG Counselling 2022: AYUSH PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registrations to begin today. Candidates eligible to apply for the AYUSH Counselling princess can visit the official website of AIAPGET 2022 today to register for the counselling process.

According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to complete the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registrations is January 15, 2023. Students will be allotted seats in the first round of counselling based on the choices entered by the students during the Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling process.

The registration link for AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. The link for candidates to enter the choices for the allotment will be available from tomorrow - January 6, 2023, onwards.

AYUSH PG Counselling Round 1 Schedule

The Registrations for AYUSH PG Counselling commence today. Eligible candidates can check the complete schedule of the counselling process here.

Event Dates AYUSH Round 1 Registrations Commence January 5, 2023 Last Date to Register for Round 1 Counselling January 15, 2023 Choice Filling Window January 6 to 15, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment January 16 and 17, 2023 AYUSH PG Round 1 Allotment Result January 18, 2023 Reporting to Allotted Colleges January 19 to 25, 2023

Steps to register for AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling

The link for students to register for AYUSH PG Counselling 2022 will be available on the official website from today onwards. All those candidates who are eligible to apply for the AYUSH PG Counselling procedure can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the AYUSH PG Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling Registration Link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Submit the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the application fee

A total of 2 rounds of counselling will be conducted for the AYUSH PG Admissions. After the Counselling rounds a Mop-Up Round and a Stray Vacancy Round will also be conducted based on the necessity.

