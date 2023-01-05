    AYUSH PG Counselling 2022: Registrations Commence at aacccc.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    AYUSH PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registrations begin. Candidates eligible for the counselling process can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

    AYUSH PG Counselling 2022: AYUSH PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registrations to begin today. Candidates eligible to apply for the AYUSH Counselling princess can visit the official website of AIAPGET 2022 today to register for the counselling process. 

    According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to complete the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registrations is January 15, 2023. Students will be allotted seats in the first round of counselling based on the choices entered by the students during the Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling process. 

    The registration link for AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. The link for candidates to enter the choices for the allotment will be available from tomorrow - January 6, 2023, onwards.

    AYUSH PG Counselling Round 1 Schedule

    The Registrations for AYUSH PG Counselling commence today. Eligible candidates can check the complete schedule of the counselling process here. 

    Event

    Dates

    AYUSH Round 1 Registrations Commence

    January 5, 2023

    Last Date to Register for Round 1 Counselling

    January 15, 2023

    Choice Filling Window

    January 6 to 15, 2023

    Processing of Seat Allotment

    January 16 and 17, 2023

    AYUSH PG Round 1 Allotment Result

    January 18, 2023

    Reporting to Allotted Colleges

    January 19 to 25, 2023

    Steps to register for AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling 

    The link for students to register for AYUSH PG Counselling 2022 will be available on the official website from today onwards. All those candidates who are eligible to apply for the AYUSH PG Counselling procedure can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the AYUSH PG Counselling Website

    Step 2: Click on the AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling Registration Link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 4: Submit the choices in the order of preference

    Step 5: Submit the application fee

    A total of 2 rounds of counselling will be conducted for the AYUSH PG Admissions. After the Counselling rounds a Mop-Up Round and a Stray Vacancy Round will also be conducted based on the necessity.

    Related Stories