BHU Sets Up Committee on International Collaborations and Admissions, Check Details Here

BHU Committee Set-Up: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has recently created an executing committee on International collaborations and admissions. The initiative has been taken by BHU in order to build and strengthen connections with international universities, institutions and scientific societies. Moreover, the university has decided to put in its best efforts so that the committee will focus on various productive strategies which will further enhance international admissions, and partnerships and strengthen the alumni network.

The steering committee is chaired and handled by BHU, coordinator, of international collaborations, V Chalapathi Rao whereas BHU, coordinator, of international students and hostel, SVS Raju is the co-chairman of this newly emerged council. BHU has appointed officials with tasks of building international relations and enhancing their position globally.

Benefits of BHU Committee

One of the major targets of this committee will be to help attract grants, scholarships, fellowships and chair professorships from several international funding agencies and academic bodies. This will also establish bilateral exchanges and cooperation with international institutions as well as give direction in the area of international admissions.

In the interest of BHU students and faculty, the committee will be advising and controlling the agreements between BHU and various other international stakeholders. Vice Chancellor of BHU, Sudhir Kumar will be focusing on BHU’s alumni base. As a result, this will lead to overall achievement in the education sector.

The committee will be providing fruitful guidance in the development of constituting a strong international alumni network. The advisors for the administering committee are BHU, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Consultant and Former Director, Ramesh Chand as well as BHU, Dean, Faculty of Science, Madhoolika Agarawal.

Some of the contributors and advisors from abroad will be the University of Tokyo, Seetha Ram and British Council, South Asia, and Senior Advisor, Sudhanshu Sinha. The members of the BHU committee are as follows.

Faculty of Visual Arts, Manish Arora

Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Prashant Srivastava

Faculty of Science, Archana Tiwari

Faculty of Ayurveda, Kishor Patwardhan

Faculty of Arts, Sachin Tiwari, Firoz and Chandani Kumari

Institute of Medical Sciences, Atanu Roy

Public Relations Officer and Assistant Information, Chander Shekher.

