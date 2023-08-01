  1. Home
BHU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Today, Download Allotment List Here

BHU to release UG admission list today. Students who have applied for the admission process can check the admission list through the link given here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 13:01 IST
BHU UG Admission List 2023: Banaras Hindu University will be releasing the BHU UG admission first merit list soon. According to the notification given on the official website, BHU will be releasing the first merit list on August 1 or 2, 2023. Students who have cleared their CUET UG exams and applied for admission to undergraduate programmes can visit the official admission portal of BHU to check the merit list. 

BHU is conducting admission to undergraduate programmes. Admissions are conducted through the CUET scores of the candidates applying. Those who have opted for BHU in their CUET UG applications and those who did not opt for the university were also able to submit their applications until July 31, 2023.

BHU UG 2023 admission list will be available on the official website - bhuonline.in. A direct link for candidates to check the BHU UG admission list will also be available on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the admission list is announced online. 

BHU UG Admission List - Link Available Soon

BHU UG Admission 2023 Steps to Check Admission List

Banaras Hindu University will be releasing the BHU UG admission list soon. The admission list will contain the list of candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programmes through their CUET UG scores. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU 

Step 2: Click on the BHU UG admission list link

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Check through the admission list provided

Step 5: Download the admission list for further reference

Candidates allotted seats in the first admission round can report to the allotted departments with all necessary documents and complete the admission process. When reporting to the departments for admissions students must make sure to take with them all necessary documents. The following documents are required for the admission process

  • BHU applications
  • CUET Scorecard
  • Class 10 and 12 marksheet
  • Category certificate
  • PwD and other certificates

