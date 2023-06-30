Bihar Board Matric Registration 2025 Starts, Know How to Download BSEB 10th Registration Form

Bihar Board Matric Registration 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna (BSEB) has commenced the online registrations for the matric annual examination 2025 today: June 30, 2023. Students who are in class 9th can register for the class 10th board exams for the academic year of 2024-25. As per the released notification, the respective school heads can fill out the registration form on behalf of the students from June 30 to July 14, 2023, through the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board officials informed this by sharing a Tweet from the official Twitter handle of BSEB Bihar Board. As per the given details, the school heads are required to download the BSEB 10th registration form from the board's website and get it filled out by the students. The fully-filled registration forms will be cross-checked by the school authorities and then the school heads can submit the BSEB Matric registration form online.

BSEB Matric Registration Form 2024 for Annual Exam 2025 Date

Students can check the important dates related to the BSEB Bihar Board class 10th annual registration form 2023 for the academic session 2024-25 in the table below:

Events Dates Online registration starts June 30, 2023 Last date to fill out the BSEB Matric Annual Registration form July 14, 2023

BSEB Matric Registration Form 2025 Fees

In order to complete the registrations, students are required to make the payment of the prescribed registration fee in online mode. They can check the different ways to submit the fee mentioned below:

Through Debit/Credit card/ Net Banking

E-Challan

NEFT

Documents required for BSEB 10th Registration 2025

Students need to submit the required documents in the application form to complete the registration process. They can check the list of documents given below:

Documents Size Format Type Student’s photograph 40 to 100 kb jpg/jpeg Coloured Scanned copy of student’s signature 5 to 20 kb jpg/jpeg Coloured

How to download the BSEB Matric Registration form 2024-25 online?

The respective school authorities can check the below-given steps to know how to download the BSEB 10th registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB board - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the registrations tab available on the homepage

Step 3: The direct links to download the registration form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the school user id and password in the login window

Step 5: Submit the details and download the BSEB 10th registration form 2024 for future use

