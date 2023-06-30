UP BEd JEE 2023 Result Announced, Get Direct Link Here

UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Result: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has announced the results of the UP B.Ed JEE exam 2023 today, June 30, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) can check and download their scorecards through the official website - bujhansi.ac.in.

In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as the candidate's user id and password in the result login window to download the UP BEd JEE scorecard. As per the given schedule, the examination authority conducted the UP BEd JEE entrance exam on June 15 at various test centres across the state. They can also click on the direct link provided below to check and download their scorecards.

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Dates

The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam results for the academic year 2023 can be accessed online. Candidates can check the dates related to the exam in the table below:

Events Dates UP BEd JEE exam June 15, 2023 Announcement of the UP BEd JEE result June 30, 2023

Login credentials required to check UP BEd JEE Result 2023

Candidates need to fill out the below-given login details in the login window to download the scorecard.

User ID

Password

Check the UP BEd JEE Result 2023 Login Window

Candidates can check the result login window below:

How to download UP B.Ed JEE 2023 result online?

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into various colleges in the state can go through the steps given below to know how to download their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP B.Ed JEE - bujhansi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct result link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary login details such as candidate's user id and password in the provided space and click on the submit button

Step 5: The UP BEd JEE 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Cross-check all the details mentioned on it carefully and download it for future use

