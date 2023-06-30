Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Apply for Govt and Management Quota Seats Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has commenced the counselling registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 for Government and Management quota seats. The examination authority has released the application form for TN NEET UG 2023 admission for MBBS / BDS Degree courses in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG entrance exam 2023 can apply for counselling through the official website- tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the official notification, candidates can fill out the counselling registration form by July 10, 2023, upto 5 pm. To register for the NEET UG counselling, candidates need to make the payment of the prescribed registration fee.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check the schedule in the table given below:

Events Dates Commencement of the NEET UG counselling registration June 28, 2023 Last to register for the TN NEET UG counselling July 10, 2023 (till 5 pm) Details related to the NEET UG counselling To be notified on the official website

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the TN NEET UG counselling for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN NEET UG 2023 - tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the application form as per quota i.e. Government and Management quota

Step 4: Fill out all the required details in the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents as asked

Step 6: Make the payment of the TN NEET UG Counselling registration fee as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration form for future use

