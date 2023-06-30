ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2023 Schedule Released, Know How to Download Here

CISCE, ISC Compartment Exams 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued the timetable for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) supplementary exams in online mode. Those students who have failed in the CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams and have applied for the compartment exams in order to improve their marks can check and download the datesheet from the official website - cisce.org.

As per the official notification, the ICSE or Class 10 compartment examination will begin on July 12 and will end on July 19, 2023. The exam will be for 2 hours and will start at 11 am daily. Students will get 15 minutes of extra time to read the question paper. Whereas, the class 12 exams will be conducted from July 12 to 13, 2023 at 2 pm with a duration of three hours.

ISCE, ISC Compartment Exams 2023 Dates

Students can check the CISCE class 10th, 12th improvement exam 2023 dates in the table below:

Events Dates ICSE class 10th compartment exam From July 12 to July 19, 2023 ISC 12th improvement exam From July 12 to July 13, 2023

CISCE, ISC Compartment Exams 2023 Timetable Official Links

Students can click on the direct links to download the class 10th and 12th supply exam datesheet 2023 in the table below:

Particulars Links ICSE class 10th Supplementary Exam Timetable Click Here ISC class 12th Improvement Exam Datesheet Click Here

ISC 12th Compartment Exam Schedule 2023

Students appearing for the compartment exam for class12th can check the complete datesheet in the table below:

Date Subjects Time Duration July 12, 2023 English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) Hindi History Political Science Geography Sociology Psychology Economics Commerce Accounts Business Studies Mathematics Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory) Biology - Paper 1 (Theory) Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory) Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory) Physical Education Environmental Science Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory) 2 pm 3 hrs July 13, 2023 English - Paper 1 (English Language) 2 pm 3 hrs

How to download ICSE, ISC Compartment exam 2023 timetable online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the ICSE, ISC improvement exam datesheet 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

Step 2: Now, click on ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2023 Timetable direct links available on the homepage

Step 3: The class 10th and 12th supply exam datesheet pdf will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details and download the respective pdfs for future use

