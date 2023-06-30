  1. Home
ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2023 Schedule Released, Know How to Download Here

ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2023: The CISCE board has released the improvement exam dates for the class 10th and 12th students in online mode. Students appearing for the exams can download the complete schedule from the official website  - cisce.org. Check details here

Updated: Jun 30, 2023 10:57 IST
CISCE, ISC Compartment Exams 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued the timetable for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) supplementary exams in online mode. Those students who have failed in the CISCE 10th, and 12th board exams and have applied for the compartment exams in order to improve their marks can check and download the datesheet from the official website  - cisce.org.

As per the official notification, the ICSE or Class 10 compartment examination will begin on July 12 and will end on July 19, 2023. The exam will be for 2 hours and will start at 11 am daily. Students will get 15 minutes of extra time to read the question paper. Whereas, the class 12 exams will be conducted from July 12 to 13, 2023 at 2 pm with a duration of three hours. 

ISCE, ISC Compartment Exams 2023 Dates

Students can check the CISCE class 10th, 12th improvement exam 2023 dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

ICSE class 10th compartment exam 

From July 12 to July 19, 2023

ISC 12th improvement exam

From July 12 to July 13, 2023

CISCE, ISC Compartment Exams 2023 Timetable Official Links

Students can click on the direct links to download the class 10th and 12th supply exam datesheet 2023 in the table below:

Particulars

Links

ICSE class 10th Supplementary Exam Timetable 

Click Here

ISC class 12th Improvement Exam Datesheet

Click Here

ISC 12th Compartment Exam Schedule 2023 

Students appearing for the compartment exam for class12th can check the complete datesheet in the table below:

Date

Subjects

Time

Duration

July 12, 2023

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

Hindi

History

Political Science

Geography

Sociology

Psychology

Economics

Commerce

Accounts

Business Studies

Mathematics

Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)

Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)

Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)

Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)

Physical Education

Environmental Science

Biotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory)

2 pm

3 hrs

July 13, 2023

English - Paper 1 (English Language)

2 pm

3 hrs

How to download ICSE, ISC Compartment exam 2023 timetable online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the ICSE, ISC improvement exam datesheet 2023.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE - cisce.org
  • Step 2: Now, click on ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2023 Timetable direct links available on the homepage
  • Step 3: The class 10th and 12th supply exam datesheet pdf will be displayed in the new window
  • Step 4: Go through the details and download the respective pdfs for future use

