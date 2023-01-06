Bihar BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key Objection Window Opens, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Class 6 Admission Test Objection Window: As per the dates released earlier, the Bihar School of Education Board (BSEB) has activated the answer key objection window for the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya class 6 admission in online mode. Candidates can raise objections in the BSEB class 6 admission test provisional answer key at biharboardonline.com. The objection window for BSEB class 6 admission test will be available till January 8, 2023. Any objections raised in the answer key of Bihar BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 admission test after the deadline will not be accepted.

Soon after the objection window closes for the BSEB Bihar class 6 admission test, the officials will release the final answer key. Further, the Bihar Board class 6 admission list will be prepared based on the final answer key. However, the dates for the same are still awaited.

Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Raise Objections in Bihar BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Answer Key?

All those who have appeared in the admission test can submit their grievances along with proper presentations on the official website. The BSEB will not consider any objection received after the stipulated deadline or in any other mode. Check the steps below to know how to challenge the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Test Answer Key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, look for the Grievance tab.

3rd Step - Now, click on the link - Simultala main entrance exam.

4th Step - Further, click on the objection panel.

5th Step - BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 answer key will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Raise objections against it (if any) and take a printout for future reference.

