Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Registration Begins for BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education, Apply at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Registration Begins: As per the latest update, the Bihar DElEd 2021-22 registration process has begun officially. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has formally notified the start of the application and registration process for BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education Course. The Bihar Board Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) application form has been released online and made available virtually via exam portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com. The application form will be available until 8th April 2022.

Register for BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Application Process to be Completed by Schools

As per the official notification, the application process for Bihar DElEd 2021-22 programme is to be completed by the respective schools. Therefore, candidates who had registered earlier for the same are requested to reach out to the administrators of their respective schools to complete the application process at the earliest. To complete the BSEB DElEd Registration Process, candidates will be required to pay Rs 400/- as registration fee.

Dummy Registration Card to be Available from 11th to 13th April

Following the completion of the registration process for Bihar DElEd 2021-23, candidates will be able to access and download the dummy registration card for the same from the official website. The official notification released by BSEB in this regard reads that the Bihar DElEd 2021-23 dummy registration card will be made available to all the students between 11th and 13th April 2022. In case of any errors or mistakes in the registration process, candidates are advised to correct or make changes to their application form during this process.

Also Read: BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 Not Today: Know Bihar Matric Results Date and Time, Where to Check here