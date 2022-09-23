Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022 (OUT): BSEB Released Bihar D.El.Ed Answer key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam today on 23rd September 2022 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the September exam can download the Bihar DElEd answer key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As of now, the official website is not working, however, it is expected to start working soon. The Bihar DElEd answer key 2022 is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have been allowed to raise objections till 24th September 2022 on the official website.

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022 Tweet

How To Download Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022?

The board has released the answer key for the Bihar DElEd exams that were conducted between 14th to 20th September 2022. Candidates will be able to download Bihar DElEd 2022 answer key from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on D.El.Ed answer key and a login window page will appear on the screen. Now, they need to use their credentials - User ID and password to download the Bihar DElEd provisional answer key pdf.

How To Raise Objections in Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022?

In order to raise objections against the provisional Bihar DElEd answer key 2022, candidates will have visit the official website and login to check the answer key. Further, when the answer key of Bihar DElEd appears on the screen, they can check and challenge the same. While raising the objections in the Bihar DElEd answer key, candidates can also use the text box to clarify why they think the answer is wrong. They need to provide the correct answer to the questions they have raised objections.

What After Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2022 Objection Window Closes?

Once the objection window of Bihar DElEd provisional answer key closes, the authorities will go through all the challenges raised by the candidates. Based on that, BSEB Board will release the final Bihar DElEd answer key 2022 and result.