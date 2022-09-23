CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at iimcat.ac.in, Know What To Edit Here

CAT Application Correction Window 2022 (Available): IIM Bangalore has opened the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 correction window 2022 from today i.e 23rd September. It has been notified on the official website that - "The editing window will be live from 10 AM on 23rd September." Candidates willing to edit the CAT application form can do so at iimcat.ac.in.

The last date to use the CAT application correction facility 2022 is 26th September till 5 PM. Also, candidates will be able to make changes in the specified field only. As per the released schedule, IIM Bangalore will conduct CAT 2022 on 27th November.

CAT Application Correction Window 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CAT 2022 Dates

Events Dates Commencement of CAT applications correction facility 23rd September 2022 Last date to edit CAT application form 26th September 2022 CAT Exam 27th November 2022

Details That Can Be Edited Through CAT Application Correction Window 2022

As per the official information, candidates will be able to make changes in the CAT 2022 application form in certain fields only. Those who want to edit their CAT application form can make the following changes in these details -

If the uploaded photograph is not as per the prescribed instructions, then candidates can edit the field and upload a new photo

Candidates can edit the signature

They can make changes in their exam city preferences as well

How To Edit Details in CAT Application Form 2022?

As per the updates, the authorities will not provide any other chance to make any corrections on the CAT 2022 application form. Therefore, candidates are advised to edit the details carefully and go through the form once. To make corrections in CAT application form, they will have to follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2022 - iimcat.ac.in.

2nd Step - Now, on the homepage click on the tab - Registered Candidate Login.

3rd Step - Enter the asked credentials - User ID and Password and login.

4th Step - CAT application form will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, candidates can modify or edit their photograph, or signature or make changes in the test city preference.

6th Step - Once the required correction has been done, click on the save tab and submit the CAT online form.

7th Step - For future reference, save this modified CAT form.

What After the CAT Application Correction Window 2022 Closes?

Once the application correction window closes for CAT, all authorities will go through the form and based on that release the admit card for the candidates. As per the released schedule, the CAT admit card 2022 will be issued on 27th October. Candidates can download it by using the required credentials.

