Delhi Rain: Noida Schools Closed For Classes 1-8 Today Due to Heavy Rainfall

Noida Schools Closed: With sudden intense rains experienced in Delhi, and the Noida regions, all the government and private schools for students until class 8 have been closed. As per media reports, schools will be closed in the Noida and Greater Noida region in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday due to excessive rains. The announcement was made by officials on Thursday due to continuous rains in the area.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, schools, from classes 1 to 8, will remain closed on September 23: DM Suhas LY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

An alert has been issued by the weather department due to the rains experiences in the region after which the District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj issued the order to shut schools. District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh in an official statement mentioned that all schools from classes 1 to 8 in the district will remain closed on September 23, 2022.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, schools, from classes 1 to 8, will remain closed on September 23: DM Suhas LY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

Yellow alert issued in Delhi NCR, schools closed in Noida, Aligarh due to heavy rains https://t.co/70Lw77hKVA : @TheNileshDesai #TheHinduPatrika #News

— The Hindu Patrika #News (@thehindupatrika) September 23, 2022

As per reports, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR Region including Gautam Buddha Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week as well. A few of the areas of the state have also reported loss of lives and property due to the sudden downpour.

Noida however is not the only region facing issues due to rainfall. Gurgaon District Administration has also advised offices and employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and ensure their safety.

IMD has also issued an Orange Alert advising the public to follow proper instructions and avoid rainfall.

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations to close today, Apply at kea.kar.nic.in