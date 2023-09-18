Bihar Madrasa Board Evaluation Result 2023 Out, Check BSMEB Fauquania, Moulvi Results online at bsmeb.org

Bihar Madrasa Board Evaluation Result 2023: Bihar State Madrasa Examination Board (BSMEB) has declared the Maulvi, Fokania, Wastania evaluation results online. Students can check Bihar state Madrasa Maulvi results at the official website: bsmeb.org. They have to use their roll code or code stream roll number to download their Bihar State Madrasa revaluation result 2023 online.

It is expected that the result marksheet will include the name, parent's name, and date of birth along with the marks statement and result status. Students who were not satisfied with the results could apply for revaluation of their answer sheets. In the process of rechecking or revaluation, any unanswered questions can be rechecked and marks are allotted against them.

Bihar State Madrasa Revaluation Result 2023 Link

Students can get direct link to check the evaluation results of Maulvi, Fokania, Wastania:

Result Name Bihar Madrasa Result Link Bihar Madrasa Annual Evaluation Moulvi 12th Result Check Here (Available Now) Bihar Madrasa Annual Evaluation Fauquania X Result Check Here (Available Now) Bihar Madrasa Annual Evaluation Wastania Result Check Here (Available Now)

How to check Bihar State Madrasa Fauquania Madarsa Moulvi Evaluation Result 2023?

Students can check the Bihar Madrasa evaluation result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Maulvi, Fokania, Wastania evaluation results:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: bsmeb.org and bsmeb.online

Step 2: Find the link for BSMEB Madrasa Fauquania Moulvi Result

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the respective evaluation result link

Step 5: Enter roll code or code stream roll number

Step 6: The Bihar Madrasa Board Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take a printout for future reference

What after the declaration of Bihar State Madrasa Revaluation Result 2023 Bihar Board?

Students who have secured passing marks in the Fauquania exam can take admissions to the next class. They can also pursue diploma courses after class 10. Also, those who have passed the Moulavi exam (class 12th) can opt for higher studies. They also have the choice to pursue diploma or certificate courses, which they can choose for a professional career.

Also Read: NVS Class 9, 11 Application Form Out on navodaya.gov.in; Apply for Navodya Vidyalya Admission Here