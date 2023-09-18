NVS Class 9, 11 Application Form Out on navodaya.gov.in; Apply for Navodya Vidyalya Admission Here

NVS Class 9, 11 Application Form: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is inviting application forms for the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Interested ones can apply on the official website: navodaya.gov.in till October 31, 2023. LEST 2023 is conducted for grating admissions to classes 9 and 11.

Students who wish to take admission to these classes can fill out the NVS Class 9, 11 Application Form available on the NVS website. They are advised to fill out the application form before the last date as the authorities may not provide further extensions. As per the official schedule, the LEST 2023 will be held on February 2, 2024.

NVS Class 9 Application Form Click Here NVS Class 11 Application Form Click Here

Who Can Fill NVS Class 9, 11 Application Form?

Check out the eligibility requirements for classes 9 and 11 below:

For Class 11: Candidates must have studied Class 10 during session 2023-24 from a govt. recognised school where JNV is functioning. Also, thy should have been born between June 1 2007 to July 31, 2009.

For Class 9 : Candidates must be studying in Class 8 from recognised school. Their DOB must lie between May 1, 2009, and July 31, 2011.

Steps to Fill NVS Class 9, 11 Application Form

Eligible candidates can apply for the test by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the NVS Class 9 or 11 LEST registration 2023 link available

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and take a printout

