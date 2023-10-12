Bihar NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will end the registration process for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling tomorrow: October 13, 2023 for admission process for MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programs. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria now can register for the Bihar UGMAC stray counselling round at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

It is mandatory to pay the non-refundable registration/counselling fee of Rs 1200 for unreserved category candidates, while candidates falling under the reserved category are required to remit Rs 600 as application fees.

Bihar UGMAC Stray Vanacy 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the stray vacancy Bihar NEET UG counselling dates:

Events Dates Last date for UGMAC registration October 13, 2023 (10 PM) Last date of Bihar NEET UG counselling payment of fees October 13, 2023 (11:59 PM) Online editing of Bihar UGMAC application form October 14, 2023 Bihar NEET UG rank list/merit list October 15, 2023 Bihar NEET UG choice filling October 16 to 18, 2023

How to Register for Bihar NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023?

Candidates can apply for the stray vacancy round online at the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on application portal of UGMAC 2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, enter basic details to generate a new user ID and password

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee

Step 7: Now, submit and take a printout of it for future references

List of the documents required to attend the Bihar NEET 2023 Counselling

Candidates can check the list of documents required for Bihar UGMAC counselling:

NEET 2023 admit card

NEET 2023 result/scorecard

Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 10 or equivalent exam

Passing certificate/mark sheet/admit card of Class 12 or equivalent exam

Residential certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Six copies of the passport-sized photographs (same as the one pasted on the admit card of NEET 2023)

Bihar NEET or UGMAC application form

Aadhaar Card

Disability certificate (if applicable)

