Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2023 Class 11 Dummy Admit Card Out, Correction Window Until July 31

Bihar Simyltala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has released the dummy admit card for the Bihar Simyltala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2023 online. Candidates who have applied for the class 11 admissions can check their dummy admit card through the link provided on the official website.

According to the official notification issued by the board officials, the admit card is available on the official website from today, July 27, 2023, to July 31, 2023. In between this time window, students can download the admit card and get the necessary changes done to the information provided on the admit card.

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 dummy admit card is available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can also click on the direct link provided here to download the dummy admit card.

Bihar 2023 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Dummy Admit Card - Click Here

Fields To Be Changed in the Dummy Admit Card

The dummy admit card has been released with the initial information entered by students in their online application form. Students can download the admit card and check through the details and get the wrong information rectified before the release of the final admit card.

Candidate name

Date of birth

Gender

Aadhar Number

Mobile number

Fathers/ Mothers name

Caste

PWD category

Photograph

Candidates are advised to go through the information on the dummy admit card and in case of changes login using the login id and password and make the necessary changes.

