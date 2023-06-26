BITS Pilani 2023 Direct Admission for Toppers Commence, Check Eligibility, Application Process Here

BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2023: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani has started the direct admission process for 2023 board exam toppers. Candidates who have secured first rank (board topper) in PCM / PCB in their respective boards can visit the official website of BITS Pilani to complete the direct admission process.

As per the dates provided, the last date for candidates to submit the applications is July 15, 2023. The notification further stated that the first-rank holder of the PCM stream will be considered for admission to all integrated courses while the top-ranking students from the PCB stream will be considered for admission to B. Pharmacy only.

BITS Pilani direct admission link is available on the official website - bitsadmission.com. The link for candidates to apply for the BITS Pilani direct admission is also available here.

BITS Pilani 2023 Direct Admission Link - Click Here

BITS Pilani 2023 Direct Admission Eligibility Criteria

To apply for admission to any of the first degree programmes of BITS except B.Pharm, candidates are required to have qualified class 12 exams from a recognized central or state board in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics subjects.

Students applying for the B.Pharm course need to have passed class 12 from a recognized central or state board in physics, chemistry, and biology subjects.

Students must also have adequate proficiency in English.

How to Apply for BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2023

The link for candidates to apply for direct admission to BITS Pilani is now available on the official website. Before applying students are advised to check the eligibility criteria prescribed. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the direct admission process.

Step 1: Visit the BITS Pilani official website

Step 2: Click on the link provided for direct admissions

Step 3: Click on the fee payment click

Step 4: Click on the application link and enter all required details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application form

Also Read: BHU UG Registrations 2023 Closes Today, Check Documents Required Here