BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024: Know When and Where to Download Timetable Here

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024 timetable is likely to be released soon. Students can download the datesheet on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 25, 2023 15:47 IST
BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. Once released, students will be able to download the matric and inter timetable on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, as the exams are near, candidates must start prepping for them.

Apart from the official website, the authorities will also publish the BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2024 on social media pages- Facebook and X (micro-blogging site). This year, BSEB matric exams were held from February 1 to 11 like the recent exam timeline. The authorities are likely to follow the same pattern next year. Any sort of modification will be communicated via a datesheet.

The BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 datesheet was released in December last year (almost 1.5 to 2 months ahead of board exams). In December 2022, the board also issued the annual calendar (having BEd entrance test and Simultala test schedule) along with exam dates. 

When and Where to Check BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet?

Students can check out the exam dates at the below-mentioned timing and address:

Release Date 

Anytime Soon

Official Website

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to Check BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet?

Students can go through the following steps to access the timetable:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10, 12 datesheet link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the exam timetable

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy for exam purposes

Bihar Board Time Table 2024 Overview

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board

Exam

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2024

Official Website

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Class

Matric & Intermediate

Academic Session

2023-24

Bihar Board 10th Exam Date 2024

February to March 2024

Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2024

February to March 2024

Exam Mode

Offline

Maximum Marks

100 Marks

Passing Marks

33 Marks

Type of Exam

Practical and Theory Exams

Bihar Board Pre Board Exams 2023

November to December 2023

