Calcutta University BA LLB Admit Card Out, Get Steps to Download, Admit Card Details Here

Calcutta University BA LLB Admit Card 2023: Calcutta University has released the BA LLB 2023 admit card for the five-year law entrance exam. Students who have submitted their applications for the five-year law entrance exam can visit the official website of Calcutta University to download the admit card. The Calcutta University 5-year BA LLB CULET 2023 exams are to be conducted on August 6, 2023.

To download the BA LLB entrance exam admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and login through the link provided. The CULET 2023 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by candidates appearing for the law entrance rest.

The Calcutta University 5-year BA LLB entrance admit card is available to download on the official website - caluniv.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the Calcutta University entrance exam admit card is also available below.

Calcutta University BA LLB Entrance Admit Card - Click Here

How to Download Calcutta University BA LLB Admit Card 2023

The Calcutta University BA LLB admit card is available for download on the official website of the university. Candidates appearing for the 5-year LLB entrance exam can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to download the entrance admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calcutta University

Step 2: Click on the 5-year BA LLB CUET 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the login link and enter the application number/ mobile number and password

Step 4: The Calcutta University BA LLB admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BA LLB admit card for further reference

Calcutta University BA LLB Admit Card Details

The Calcutta University BA LLB admit card is available for download on the official website. When downloading the admit card students must make sure that they cross-check all the details given on the hall ticket. The 5-year BA LLB admit card will contain the following details.

Candidate name

Roll number

Registration number

Name of exam

Subjects

Reporting time

Exam duration

Instructions for candidates

Calcutta University BA LLB Entrance Exam

Calcutta University is conducting the 5-year BA LLB entrance exam on August 6, 2023. The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours in the offline mode. Students are to answer 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded two marks. Candidates must however note that negative marking will not be applicable.

Also Read: DU CSAS Merit List 2023: Over 2 lakh candidates considered for admission based on preferences filled, check statistics here