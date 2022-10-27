CAT 2022 Admit Card (Today): Get Where When and How to Download Admit Card, Link at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be releasing the CAT 2022 Admit Card on the official website today. According to the notification provided on the official website, the link for students to download the IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card will be made available on the official website by 5 M today. Candidates who will be appearing for the CAT 2022 exams can visit the official website from 5 PM onwards to download the Admit Card.

CAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022. The examination will be conducted in three sessions across 150 exam cities. The CAT 2022 Admit Card will contain the complete details of the students, exam centre, and shift. Students are advised to carry the CAT 2022 Admit Card along with a valid photo ID proof with them when appearing for the exams.

CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available for download on the official CAT website - iimcat.ac.in. Along with this, a direct link for students to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card will be provided on this page after the admit card is available for download.

CAT 2022 Admit Card (Link to be available at 5 PM)

Where to download CAT 2022 Admit Card

CAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students appearing for the CAT 2022 exams. The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available in online mode only. The link for students to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

When to Download CAT 2022 Admit Card

CAT 2022 Admit Card release date and time have been confirmed by IIM Bangalore. As per the details provided on the official website, the CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available from 5 PM onwards today. Students can keep visiting this page to get the direct link to download CAT 2022 Admit Card.

How to Download CAT 2022 Admit Card

To download the CAT 2022 Admit Card candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. The login credentials are the details created after candidates complete the CAT 2022 Registration and Application Process. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the CAT 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the IIM CAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAT 2022 Candidate Login Link

Step 3: Enter the CAT 2022 User ID and Password

Step 4: The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CAT 2022 Admit Card for further reference

What Details will be mentioned on the CAT 2022 Admit Card

The CAT 2022 Admit Card has to be downloaded by students. However, before downloading the CAT 2022 Admit Card, candidates must also make sure that they cross-check all the details mentioned on the Admit Card. The following information will be given on the CAT 2022 Admit Card.

Candidate Name and Registration/ Roll Number

Application ID

Candidate Photograph and Signature

Examination Name

Exam Schedule

Reporting Time

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reference Number

Emergency Contact Number

Instructions for Exam Day

