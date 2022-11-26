CAT 2022 Tomorrow: Get List of Documents, Slot Details Here

CAT 2022 Admit Card: CAT 2022 examinations will be conducted tomorrow. The CAT 2022 examinations will be conducted in three slots across 151 exam cities in designated centres. Candidates appearing for the exams must cross-check the details on the admit card before reporting to the exam centre.

Approximately 2.5 Lakh students will be appearing for the CAT 2022 examinations tomorrow. Candidates appearing for the exams tomorrow are advised to go through the guidelines issued for the students to be followed on the exam day.

What Documents to carry on CAT 2022 Exam day

The CAT 2022 Exams will be conducted online mode. Students are advised to check the shift timings mentioned on the CAT 2022 Admit Card and report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the CAT 2022 exams.

CAT 2022 Admit Card

The CAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be shown at the exam centre. The CAT 2022 admit card will contain details like the name and roll number of the students, name of the exam, exam centre name and address, reporting time, slot timing, and exam day instructions.

Valid ID proof

Along with the CAT 2022 admit card, students also need to carry along with them a valid photo ID proof for identification purposes. The list of documents that can be considered a valid ID proof include

Aadhar Card

College ID

Driving License

Passport

Employer ID

PAN Card

Voter ID

Identification Affidavit

CAT 2022 Slot Timings

The CAT 2022 exams are being conducted in three slots. CAT 2022 slot 1 of the exams will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Slot 2 will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 2:30 Pm and Slot 3 will be held from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Guidelines for CAT 2022 Exams

Candidates appearing for the CAT 2022 exams are required to check the exam centre and verify a day early to the exams to avoid any problems on the day. Students are also advised to report to the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exams to complete the registration and iris scanning process.

Candidates are advised to carry a printout of the admit card and the original copy of a valid photo ID proof, self-declaration form, PwD Certificate, Scribe Affidavit etc.

Items like Water bottles (Transparent), masks, Personal Hand Sanitizer etc can be carried inside the exam hall.

