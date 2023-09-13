CAT 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Link To Be Available Until 5 PM

CAT 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow will close the IIM CAT 2023 registration window today, September 13, 2023. The link for candidates to register and apply for the CAT 2023 exams will be available on the official website until 5 pm. Candidates interested in applying for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exams for management admissions can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The registration and application window for CAT 2022 began on August 2, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for the management entrance exams are required to visit the website and complete the registration and application process through the given link on the website. IIM Lucknow will be conducting the CAT 2023 exams on November 26, 2023.

IIM CAT 2023 exam registration and application link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also check the CAT 2023 applications through the link available here.

CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

CAT 2023 Registration Process

The registration and application window for CAT 2023 is available on the official website for CAT 2023. Candidates have time until 5 pm today to register and apply for the entrance exam. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023

Step 2: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details mentioned in the application form

Step 4: Login to fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

CAT 2023 Registration Details

The following details are to be filled out by candidates freshly applying for the CAT entrance exam

Candidate name

Date of birth

Email ID

Country

Mobile number

CAT 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for CAT 2023 has to be submitted along with the online application. The link for students to submit the application fee will be provided online along with the application form. After filling out the form, students will be directed to the fee payment link. The application fee can be submitted via credit, debit or net banking facilities.

Category Fee General ₹2400 SC/ST and PwD ₹1200

Also Read: AYUSH NEET PG Counselling dates 2023 announced at aaccc.gov.in, check schedule here