CAT 2023 Slot 3 Exam Analysis: Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CAT 2023 Slot 3 Exam Analysis: CAT 2023 exam was conducted by IIM Lucknow on 26th November at designated CAT exam centres spread in around 155 cities. The exam will be conducted in three sessions.

The CAT 2023 Slot 3 was held from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM and more than one Lakh aspirants appeared in the exam. In this article, we will discuss the CAT 2023 shift 3 analysis based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.

As per the initial response, the overall exam in slot 3 was moderate to difficult and some questions asked in the exam were lengthy as well as tricky.

CAT 2023 Slot 3 Analysis

The slot 3 analysis below has been provided by IMS India

The structure of CAT 2023 Slot 3 remained the same as in the first two slots, with 66 questions in all. However, the DILR and Verbal sections saw some changes in segmentation and the number of MCQs and TITA. The Verbal Section saw a minor change in segmentation with the Odd Sentence Questions coming back after 2021. The VA Section had 2 questions each of Summary, Paragraph Jumbles, Paragraph Completion, and Odd Sentence questions.

Section No. Section Name Duration MCQs TITA Total I VARC 40 min 20 4 24 II DI and LR 40 min 12 8 20 III QA 40 min 14 8 22 Total 120 min 49 17 66

The marking scheme was +3 for every correct and -1 for incorrect. There was no negative marking for TITA Qs.

Based on the feedback received from several candidates who have appeared in the first slot, our initial estimate of the percentiles and scores*** is as follows. These estimates will be suitably revised soon after the CAT releases the response sheets.

Percentile Score VA-RC Score DI-LR Score QA Overall Score 99.9 %ile 46 36 46 104 99.5 %ile 42 32 30 87 99 %ile 38 28 26 77 98 %ile 34 25 23 70 95%ile 28 19 18 56

Percentile Score VA-RC Score DI-LR Score QA Overall Score 90%ile 23 16 14 48 85%ile 20 13 12 39 80%ile 18 11 10 35 75%ile 16 10 9 30 70%ile 14 9 8 28

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

The VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. As in the past several years, there were no direct Grammar or Vocabulary questions. The passages were rather dense and not very reader friendly; however, the questions were manageable. Rationality by Steven Pinker passage likely posed some challenge. 9 or 10 RC questions could be attempted with high accuracy. The out-of-context-sentence (Odd Sentence) questions made a comeback this year, replacing one each of Summary and Paragraph Jumbles. So, the section had 2 questions each of Summary (MCQ), Paragraph Jumbles (TITA), Paragraph Completion (MCQ), and Odd Sentence questions (TITA).

In VA, 5 to 6 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall, the section was Medium.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 16 MCQ Overall: Medium RC-1: Colonialism and Global Warming (The Nutmeg’s Curse) 4 MCQ Easy RC-2: Understanding Romantic Aesthetics 4 MCQ Easy RC-3: Cultural Patrimony Laws 4 MCQ Easy-Medium RC-4: Rationality by Steven Pinker 4 MCQ Difficult

Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Easy Para jumbles (4 sentences) 2 TITA 1 Easy, 1 Medium Para-completion 2 MCQ 1 Easy, 1 Medium Summary 2 MCQ 1 Easy, 1 Medium Odd Sentence Questions 2 TITA 1 Easy, 1 Medium

An attempt of 16 to 18 questions with accuracy of approximately 70% will be a good performance in VARC.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Last year, there were a total of four sets, each comprising five questions. This pattern has been maintained in CAT 2023.

Overall, the Level of difficulty of the section was Medium to Difficult.

Overall the level of difficulty of this section was similar to the DILR Section of Slot 1 of CAT 2023.

Set No. Area Set Description No. of Questions Question Type LOD Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 20 MCQ and TITA Medium to Difficult 1 Data Interpretation Number of enrollments in offline and online courses 5 3 MCQ, 2 TITA Easy to Medium 2 Logical Reasoning Six police stations with maps (route-based set) 5 3 MCQ, 2 TITA Medium 3 Data Interpretation Project and test scores of 3 boys and 3 girls 5 3 MCQ, 2 TITA Medium to Difficult 4 Data Interpretation AC company - 4 dealers 5 3 MCQ, 2 TITA Medium to Difficult

Overall, an attempt of 9 to 11 questions with accuracy of approximately 75-80% will be a good performance.

Quantitative Ability

This section was slightly tougher in terms of level of difficulty compared to CAT 2023 Slot 1 QA and was dominated by Arithmetic (8 questions), followed by Modern Math (4 questions). There were 3 questions on Geometry, 4 questions on Algebra, and 3 questions on Numbers. In

Arithmetic, the questions were on Time and Work, Time-Speed-Distance, Averages, Mixtures and allegations, Averages, Percentages, and Profit & Loss. In Algebra, the questions were dominated by Quadratic Equations, Linear Equations, Modulus, Maxima-Minima, Inequality & Polynomials, etc. In Modern Math, the questions were on Logarithms, Sequences, etc. In Geometry, the questions were on Triangle, Rectangle, and Polygon, etc. In Numbers, questions were on indices and a number of factors.

Number of TITA (8 questions) and MCQ (14 questions) in this section:

Area/Q Type No of Questions Quantitative Ability 14 MCQs, 8 TITA Overall LOD: MEDIUM Arithmetic 8 Algebra 4 Modern Math 4 Geometry 3 Numbers 3

Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key.

Overall, an attempt of 9 to 11 questions with accuracy of approximately 75-80% will be a good performance.

The Slot 3 analysis below has been provided by CATKing

Verbal Ability (VARC): Section Structure: 24 questions.

The Verbal Ability section was relatively straightforward, primarily comprising diverse passages.

Question Types: Predominantly inference-based questions with a few testing factual knowledge.

Difficulty Level: Leaned more towards the manageable side.

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR): Section Structure: 20 questions.

Difficulty Range: Ranged from moderate to difficult.

Conditionality: Questions were not overly conditional, but solving the set was crucial for accuracy.

Time Aspect: Felt a little time-consuming and lengthy.

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): Section Structure: 22 questions.

Difficulty Level: Tougher than last year's morning slot.

Question Types: Mix, with an intimidating start of 7 consecutive algebra questions.

Geometry Questions: Limited to two, deviating from the past trend.

Overall Challenge: Difficult, requiring candidates to select questions wisely.

Overall Exam Summary:

Difficulty Level: Moderate but considered a notch higher than CAT 2022.

VARC: More inference-based, with Reading Comprehension passages from predicted topics.

DILR: Moderate difficulty, somewhat time-consuming and lengthy.

QA: Moderate difficulty, with a mix of question types resembling the previous year.

General Remarks:

Negative Marking: 1/3rd or 0.33 for Multiple Choice Questions; No negative marking for Type-in-the-answer questions, consistent with CAT 2022.

In summary, CAT 2023 Slot 3 presented a moderate to challenging difficulty level, featuring a balanced mix of question types across sections, testing candidates' adaptability and problem-solving skills.

Section No of Questions

VARC 24 Questions

DILR 20 Questions

QA 22 Questions

Total 66 Questions

Navigating the Verbal, DILR, and QA Challenges

Sectional Analysis:

Overall Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

VARC 24 Questions Analysis:

The verbal section was predominantly focused on Reading Comprehension, with 16 questions in total. The passages spanned a range of themes, each presenting its own set of challenges.

Reading Comprehension Breakdown (16 Questions):

1. Passage 1: Colonialism and Pollution - This passage was rated as Doable

2. Passage 2: Rationalization -It was considered 'Easy' in terms of language and overall Doable

3. Passage 3: Romanticism - Easy

4. Passage 4: History - Moderate

Verbal Ability

Para jumbles: There were 2 questions, both of which were rated as Doable. This implies that while they required some effort to solve, they were not excessively challenging. Out of Context (OOC): These 2 questions were considered Moderate, indicating a balanced level of

difficulty. Candidates needed to identify tricky connections among the statements.

difficulty. Candidates needed to identify tricky connections among the statements. Parasummary: The 2 questions in this category were labeled as Doable, suggesting clarity in options and a moderate level of challenge.

Para Completion: This section consisted of 2 questions, both categorized as Difficult This indicates that these questions were challenging, likely testing the candidate's deep understanding of the passage

structures and contexts.

Overall Summary:

The VARC section provided a diverse array of questions, ranging in difficulty from easy to difficult. This section tested candidates' abilities to comprehend and interpret various themes and styles of writing. It required a keen understanding of not only the textual content but also the underlying arguments and nuances presented in the passages. The questions were designed to gauge candidates inference skills and their ability to understand and analyze different types of texts effectively.

Ideal Attempts in VARC Section: 16-18 Questions

Module Total Questions Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension 16 Questions | 4 RC Passages Easy to Moderate

Para jumbles 2 Questions Easy to Moderate

Parasummary 2 Questions Easy to Moderate

Para jumbles - Out of Context 2 Questions Moderate to Tough

Para Completion 2 Questions Difficult

Total 24 Questions Good Attempts 16+

DILR 24 Questions

The DILR section in CAT 2023 Slot 2 presented a mix of moderate to difficult sets, demanding candidates' analytical prowess and time management skills.

Summary of Questions

Set 1: Routes and Network - Doable (2 Hidden Conditions): Moderate

This set involved routes and network calculations with two hidden conditions. While manageable, candidates needed a keen eye for hidden patterns.

Set 2: Contradictory Conditions - ACs Scenario: Tricky

This set, involving contradictory conditions related to air conditioners, raised doubts among candidates. The conditions seemed inconsistent, impacting the overall feel of the set.

Set 3: 12 Months Students Subscribed: Easy to Moderate

This set required candidates to calculate the mean and median based on subscriptions for offline and online exams over 12 months. It was generally manageable with a moderate difficulty level.

Set 4: Grouping, Students, Project Scores, and Test Scores - Weighted Average - Difficult This set involved complex aspects such as grouping, students, project scores, and test scores with a focus on weighted averages. It posed a significant challenge, demanding a high level of analytical

thinking.

CAT 2023 Slot 3 DILR section presented a mix of challenges, with some sets demanding a considerable amount of time and others causing confusion. Candidates were tested not only on their analytical skills

but also on their ability to navigate through intricate scenarios within a limited timeframe.

Quants 22 Questions: (TITA 8)

CAT 2023 Slot 3 QA section lived up to its reputation of being very difficult. Candidates encountered challenging problems across various topics, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of quantitative concepts and effective problem-solving skills.

Section Overview:

Topic Number of Questions Difficulty Level

Arithmetic 7 Tough

Algebra 8 Tough

Geometry 3 Difficult(Mixture of concepts)

Numbers/Miscellaneous 4 Tough

In summary, there are difficulties in algebra due to its complexity, challenges in understanding the starting point of arithmetic, and a mix of topics (Geometry and Permutations/Combinations) present its

own set of complexities.

Inputs by Sumit Singh Gandhi (Rahul), CEO and Founder CATKing | MBA SPJIMR | Executive Management Harvard Business school

CAT 2023 Slot 3 Analysis - Section-wise

After the initial reactions, let’s get the section-wise detailed analysis of CAT 2023 Slot 3 Exam. Based on student reactions and expert insights, the Slot 3 Exam had a moderate to tough difficulty level. In terms of section-wise analysis, VARC was relatively easy while Quantitative Aptitude and DILR were Moderate to difficult.

CAT 2023 Slot 3 VARC Analysis

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Section contains 24 questions based on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Like the previous year this time also 8 questions came from Verbal Ability (VR) and 16 Questions from Reading Comprehension (RC).

VARC Section of CAT 2023 Slot 3 exam was relatively easier as compared to the previous year. With a total of 24 questions, the majority of students managed to handle this section quite easily. Reading Comprehension comprised 4 passages with 4 questions each.

CAT 2023 Slot 3 DILR Analysis

This section comprises 20 questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. The DILR section was moderate to difficult this time. Some students faced difficulty in solving questions and reported that this section was lengthy. The section consisted of 2 Sets of 4 Questions and 2 Sets of 6 Questions each.

CAT 2023 Slot 3 QA Analysis

The Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Section contains 22 questions. Overall many students found Quant to be of moderate difficulty with a lot of questions being asked from arithmetic components. Some questions asked in this section were tricky.

CAT 2021 Exam – Slot 3: Number of Good Attempts

As per the feedback from the test-takers and analysis of experts, the overall number of good attempts for a decent score and 99+ percentile mark at 48 to 55 attempts of the total 66 questions with 10% accuracy. In terms of section-wise Good Attempts; for VARC, which was a relatively easy section, an attempt of 18 to 20 questions should make one feel comfortable. In DILR, which was quite tricky, the number of good attempts would be around 15 to 17 out of the total 20. While in QA section, a good attempt would have shifted to 15 to 18 questions.