CAT 2026 Notification Released LIVE: Check Registration Dates, Exam Schedule, and Detailed Notification at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have officially announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification on July 26, 2026. This national-level entrance exam is set to take place on Sunday, November 29, 2026, and will be held in three sessions across around 170 test cities throughout the country. If you're looking to apply, online applications will open at 10:00 AM on August 3, 2026, and will close at 5:00 PM on September 15, 2026. Those eligible for admission to post-graduate management programs at 22 IIMs and over 1,000 top business schools including FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and various IITs can find the detailed information bulletin at iimcat.ac.in.

To qualify, candidates should hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (or 45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates), and final-year undergraduate students are also welcome to apply. The registration fee is ₹2,700 for General category applicants and ₹1,350 for SC, ST, and PwD applicants. The exam will feature 68 questions divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA), all to be completed in 120 minutes.

CAT 2026: Official Schedule & Key Dates

Event Official Date & Time Release of CAT 2026 Notification July 26, 2026 Online Registration Starts August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM) Last Date for Application Submission September 15, 2026 (5:00 PM) Application Form Correction Window Late September 2026 Admit Card Download Starts November 4, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards) CAT 2026 Examination Date November 29, 2026 (Sunday) Declaration of Results First week of January 2027

How to Apply for CAT 2026?

To apply for the CAT 2026 Notification, follow the steps given below: