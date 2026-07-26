CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

CAT 2026 Notification Released LIVE: Check Registration Dates, Exam Schedule, and Detailed Notification at iimcat.ac.in

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jul 28, 2026, 12:54 IST

CAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management officially announced the CAT 2026 notification on July 26, 2026, for the exam scheduled on November 29, 2026. Online registration opens August 3 and closes September 15 at iimcat.ac.in. Eligible graduates and final-year students can register, select preferences, and upload documents to apply.

CAT 2026 Notification
CAT 2026 Notification

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The CAT 2026 exam takes place on November 29 across 170 cities.
  • Online registration opens August 3 and closes September 15 at iimcat.ac.in portal.
  • Candidates need fifty percent graduation marks to take the 120 minute exam.

CAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have officially announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification on July 26, 2026. This national-level entrance exam is set to take place on Sunday, November 29, 2026, and will be held in three sessions across around 170 test cities throughout the country. If you're looking to apply, online applications will open at 10:00 AM on August 3, 2026, and will close at 5:00 PM on September 15, 2026. Those eligible for admission to post-graduate management programs at 22 IIMs and over 1,000 top business schools including FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and various IITs can find the detailed information bulletin at iimcat.ac.in. 

To qualify, candidates should hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (or 45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates), and final-year undergraduate students are also welcome to apply. The registration fee is ₹2,700 for General category applicants and ₹1,350 for SC, ST, and PwD applicants. The exam will feature 68 questions divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA), all to be completed in 120 minutes. 

CAT 2026: Official Schedule & Key Dates

Event 

Official Date & Time

Release of CAT 2026 Notification

July 26, 2026

Online Registration Starts

August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Last Date for Application Submission

September 15, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Application Form Correction Window

Late September 2026

Admit Card Download Starts

November 4, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)

CAT 2026 Examination Date

November 29, 2026 (Sunday)

Declaration of Results

First week of January 2027

How to Apply for CAT 2026?

To apply for the CAT 2026 Notification, follow the steps given below:

  • Go to iimcat.ac.in and click on "New Candidate Registration." 

  • Fill in your Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, and Mobile Number to create your login credentials. 

  • Once you have those, log in with your User ID and Password. 

  • You'll need to provide some personal details, any work experience you might have, and your academic scores from undergraduate, 10th, and 12th grades.

  • Next, pick your preferred IIM post-graduate programs and choose six test city preferences based on what works best for you. 

  • Don’t forget to upload a scanned passport-size photo, your signature, and any category/PwD certificates if they apply to you, making sure they meet the required dimensions.

  • Finally, pay the application fee through the online payment options and submit your form. 

  • Be sure to save and print the confirmation page for your records.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:54 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Evening Slot Timing Details

    Evening exam times takes place from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, ideal for candidates who prefer a later start on the exam day of CAT.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 05:51 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Expected Result Timeline

    According to the official information bulletin, the CAT 2026 results are slated to be announced in the first week of January 2027. Furthermore, the scores obtained in this session will remain valid for MBA admissions until December 31, 2027.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 04:29 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Admit Card Date

    Candidates who successfully complete their registration and fee payment will be able to download their official hall tickets starting November 4, 2026. Admit cards will be available on the portal up until the exam day.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 02:13 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Eligibility Criteria Overview

    To apply, candidates must hold a recognized Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks (or 45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates). Students currently in the final year of their undergraduate program or those awaiting their final results are also fully eligible to register.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 01:03 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Application Fee Structure

    For the 2026 session, the registration fee is strictly set at Rs. 2,700 for General, EWS, and NC-OBC category candidates. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories, the application fee is reduced to Rs. 1,350.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Registration Timeline

    The online application window will officially open on August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Aspirants will have over a month to apply, with the final deadline for submitting the form set for September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM via the official portal, iimcat.ac.in.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 20:23 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Official Exam Date Announced

    The IIMs have confirmed that the CAT 2026 examination will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The computer-based entrance test will take place in three separate shifts across approximately 170 test cities nationwide.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 18:35 IST

    CAT 2026: Application Deadline Fixed for September 15

    The CAT 2026 registration portal will be closed on September 15, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST. Forms need to be submitted, documents uploaded, and fees paid by candidates. It is important to note that any form received after the closure of the registration portal will not be entertained.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 17:35 IST

    CAT 2026 Time Management on Exam Day

    Time management for the CAT exam is essential in limiting the time taken by each question. Time should not be spent excessively on challenging questions since skipping them will allow enough time to solve other easy questions from different subjects.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 16:42 IST

    CAT 2026: RC Tips and Techniques

    Effective reading comprehension techniques for the CAT exam involve knowing the central theme and tone of the passage. Skimming difficult texts can be misleading; therefore, reading in an organized manner is very important. It helps to rule out wrong answers step-by-step.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 15:31 IST

    CAT 2026: Revision Strategy for Math

    The CAT Mathematics preparation technique comprises solving basic formulas and concepts on a daily basis. It is important to keep a formula book handy to go through the concepts like geometry theorems, identities in algebra, and tricks in arithmetic. 

  • Jul 27, 2026, 15:10 IST

    Category Wise CAT Registration Fee 2026

    CategoryFee (INR)
    General, EWS, NC‑OBC 2,700
    SC, ST, PwD 1,350
  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:48 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration Fee: Accepted payment modes

    Candidates can pay the CAT application fee using the following modes:

    • Credit/Debit Card
    • Internet Banking
    • Paytm/PayU mobile wallets
  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:30 IST

    CAT 2026: Quantitative Aptitude Section Pattern

    The Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section comprises 22 questions focusing on arithmetic, algebra, geometry, modern math, and number systems. Candidates are given 40 minutes to solve these math problems using a basic on-screen digital calculator provided within the interface.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:10 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Sectional Time Limit

    Time limits per section apply in the CAT examination during the test. The examinees cannot move from one section to another once the time for that particular section elapses. Time allocation for each question minimizes rush work and reduces errors in operations. 

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:46 IST

    IIM CAT 2026 Notification: Changes in Eligibility, Pattern, Fee,

    IIM CAT notification has been released. Following are the key details related to CAT 2026 exam:

    • CAT Application Fee: Increased to INR 2,700
    • CAT Conducting IIM: IIM Indore
    • CAT Exam Date: November 29
    • CAT Registration Dates: August 3 to September 15
  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:24 IST

    CAT 2026 LIVE: Multiple Online Fee Payment Modes Available

    The registration fees are to be paid online through the embedded portal with Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, or UPI methods. Application forms will be considered only when the payment is confirmed. Demand Drafts or cash or cheque payments are not accepted offline.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 12:59 IST

    CAT 2026: General and OBC Registration Fee Details

    The Registration fees for the General, EWS, and NC-OBC are ₹2,700. The Registration fee is non-refundable and will include examination charges and application processing for all 21 participating IIMs chosen at the time of filling up the form.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 12:37 IST

    CAT 2026: Final-Year Graduation Students Eligible to Apply

    Students who are presently in the final year of their bachelor’s program or awaiting the results of their final semester can apply for CAT 2026. Selected students get provisional admission, contingent on their submitting evidence of passing with the requisite percentage within the stipulated period of time.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 11:44 IST

    CAT 2026: Over 1,000 Non-IIM B-Schools Accept Scores

    Besides the IIMs, there are more than 1,000 top-ranking non-IIM management institutions that recognize CAT 2026. Some of the leading institutions accepting CAT 2026 scores are: FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, IIFT Delhi, SJ

  • Jul 27, 2026, 11:12 IST

    CAT 2026: Negative Marking

    Penalty for wrong answers is -1 mark for each question. Un-attempted questions do not have any penalty attached to them. Thus, it becomes very important to choose the questions wisely and correctly.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 10:32 IST

    CAT 2026: Strict Sectional Time Limit of 40 Minutes

    A fixed 40-minute limit is assigned for each of the sections. Once 40 minutes pass for the candidate in one of the sections, then he or she cannot move to another section or come back to the earlier section. The test pattern follows VARC-DILR-QA strictly.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 10:16 IST

    CAT 2026: 120-Minute Total Test Duration

    This examination takes 120 minutes (2 hours) for normal candidates. PwD candidates who are entitled to compensatory time will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra per section, hence making their total test period as 160 minutes.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 09:57 IST

    CAT 2026: Application Deadline Fixed for September 15

    The registration portal for CAT 2026 will be closed on September 15, 2026, by 5:00 PM IST. It is very important for candidates to make sure that all the forms have been submitted and the required fees have been paid by the due date.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 09:49 IST

    CAT 2026: Examination Date

    CAT 2026 would be held officially on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Like before, the examination would be held in online mode from specific centers across the nation. Students must note the day because CAT 2026 would not be held on any other dates or in offline mode in paper-and-pencil format.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 09:46 IST

    CAT 2026 Syllabus

    CAT exam syllabus 2026 will be spread across three sections, i.e. 

    • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
    • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
    • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Jul 27, 2026, 09:35 IST

    CAT 2026 Exam Pattern

    The CAT 2026 will be conducted in the computer based test format. The exam pattern is as follows:

    Features CAT Exam Pattern 2026
    Mode of exam Computer Based Test Format
    Number of Sections

    3 Sections

    Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning

    Quantitative Aptitude

    Data Interpretation
    Number of questions 68
    Type of questions Multiple Choice Questions and TITA Questions
    Section Time Limit Yes, 40 minutes per sections
    Marking Scheme

    +3 marks for each correct answer

    -1 mark for incorrect answer

    0 marks for unanswered questions
    Duration

    120 minutes

    3 slots a day
    Total marks

    204
  • Jul 27, 2026, 09:21 IST

    CAT Exam Date 2026

    CAT exam 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The exam will be held in the computer based test format across over 170 test cities in the country.  

  • Jul 27, 2026, 09:21 IST

    CAT 2026 Notification OUT; Registration Begin on August 3

    CAT notification 2026 was released on July 25, 2026. The CAT registration 2026 will begin on August 3, 2026, as per the official notification. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. 

  • Jul 26, 2026, 23:59 IST

    CAT 2026: Application Fee by Category

    CategoryFee (INR)
    General, EWS, NC‑OBC 2,700
    SC, ST, PwD 1,350
  • Jul 26, 2026, 22:40 IST

    CAT 2026: Category Certificate Guidelines

    When submitting an online form, applicants claiming reservations for EWS, NC-OBC, SC, ST, or PwD must upload legitimate official credentials in PDF format. Certificates must adhere to the official templates found on the CAT website.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 21:40 IST

    CAT 2026: Gender Diversity Points Allocation

    During the shortlisting and final merit list compilation process, a number of management institutes give extra diversity points to female and non-binary candidates in an effort to promote balanced gender representation.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 20:21 IST

    Over 1,000 Non-IIM B-Schools Accept Scores

    In addition to the IIMs, over 1,000 top non-IIM business schools accept CAT 2026 scores. Notable participating institutions include FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, IIFT Delhi, SJMSOM IIT Bombay, and DoMS IIT Delhi.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 19:40 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration: Documents Required

    In order to register for the CAT, candidates must upload the following documents. Therefore, before the online registration begins, make sure you have the documents listed below.

    • Passport-size photo: 1200 x 1200 pixels, <80 KB, 150 ppi, .jpg/.jpeg.
    • Signature: <80 KB, 150 pixels, 80 x 35 mm,.jpg/.jpeg.
    • NC-OBC/SC/ST certification, if relevant.
  • Jul 26, 2026, 19:15 IST

    CAT 2026: CBT Structure Retained Without Major Changes

    The 120-minute computer-based test (CBT) format is still used in CAT 2026. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA) are the three sectionally timed modules that make up the exam.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 18:48 IST

    CAT 2026: Multiple Online Fee Payment Modes

    Credit cards, debit cards, Net Banking, or UPI services must be used to pay registration costs online using the integrated site. Only after payment confirmation are applications processed. Demand drafts, cash, and checks are examples of offline methods that will not be accepted.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 18:23 IST

    CAT 2026: General and OBC Registration Fee Details

    Candidates from General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Non-Creamy Layer OBC (NC-OBC) must pay a registration fee of ₹2,700. Exam administration and application processing for all 21 participating IIMs chosen during form submission are covered by the non-refundable cost.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 18:00 IST

    CAT 2026: Eligibility basics

    Applicants must hold a recognised bachelor’s degree with at least 50 % marks, or 45 % for SC/ST/PwD candidates; final‑year students and professional degree holders such as CA, CS, CMA are also eligible.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 17:35 IST

    CAT 2026 : Professional Degree Qualification

    Candidates may take the CAT 2026 exam if they have professional credentials such as a CA (Chartered Accountancy), CS (Company Secretaryship), ICWA/CMA, or FIAI. To satisfy eligibility requirements, applicants must reach the minimum percentage level equal to graduation requirements.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 17:14 IST

    CAT 2026 Notification: Admit Card Download Begins November 4

    All administrative activities for CAT 2026 will be conducted solely on iimcat.ac.in, including registration, the download of admit cards, the publication of response sheets, and scorecards.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 16:57 IST

    CAT 2026: Three Exam Sessions Scheduled

    CAT 2026 will be held in three separate timed sessions on November 29: Morning (Slot 1), Afternoon (Slot 2), and Evening (Slot 3). Slot allocation is handled automatically by the system and printed on the admit card. Requests to change assigned test sessions or exam centers will not be entertained.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 16:18 IST

    CAT 2026 Notification: Official Web Portal

    All administrative activities for CAT 2026 will be conducted solely on iimcat.ac.in, including registration, the download of admit cards, the publication of response sheets, and scorecards. Candidates are advised not to use unofficial registration links or third-party portals that purport to receive registration fees on behalf of IIMs or submit CAT applications.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:59 IST

    CAT 2026 Notification: Application Deadline

    The CAT 2026 registration window will close at 5:00 PM IST on September 15, 2026. Before the deadline, candidates must fill out forms, upload the necessary files, and pay the fees. The authorities stress that incomplete or late forms will not be accepted when the registration portal closes.

  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:53 IST

    CAT 2026: Application Fee by Category

    CategoryFee (INR)
    General, EWS, NC‑OBC 2,700
    SC, ST, PwD 1,350
  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:52 IST

    CAT 2026: Reserved category document upload steps

    • The CAT website offers EWS, NC-OBC, and SC/ST certificates for download.
    • Verify the necessary dimensions and self-test the PDF.
    • The certificate should be uploaded with your CAT application.
    • Before submitting, verify the caste or tribal name on the NCBC website.
  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:50 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration: Documents Required

    In order to register for the CAT, candidates must upload the following documents. Therefore, before the online registration begins, make sure you have the documents listed below.

    • Passport-size photo: 1200 x 1200 pixels, <80 KB, 150 ppi, .jpg/.jpeg.
    • Signature: <80 KB, 150 pixels, 80 x 35 mm,.jpg/.jpeg.
    • NC-OBC/SC/ST certification, if relevant.
  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:49 IST

    CAT 2026: Minimum Mareks Required in Bachelor's Degree

    Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50 cnet points or an equivalent CGPA in order to be eligible for CAT 2026. Applicants who are General, EWS, or NC-OBC must meet this criteria. However, applicants from the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) groups must receive at least 45% of the possible points. A university established by a state legislature, an Act of Parliament, or an organization recognised as a university must provide the degree.

     

  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:49 IST

    CAT 2026 Application Window: Will Close on September 15

    For over a month, the CAT 2026 application window will be available. The registration form must be submitted by September 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Before this deadline, candidates must finish paying their fees and uploading their supporting documentation. After the CAT registration is finished, no category modifications will be accepted, therefore candidates must be careful when completing their forms. The registration guide will contain further information about the application process.

     

  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:48 IST

    CAT 2026 Registration: Window to Open from August 3

    Applications for the IIM CAT will be accepted starting next week. On August 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., the CAT 2026 registration window formally opens. Online submission is required for all applications. Before beginning the registration procedure, candidates are encouraged to review the specific qualifying requirements.

     

  • Jul 26, 2026, 15:46 IST

    CAT 2026: Notification Available

    The Information Bulletin for the CAT 2026 exam has been formally released by IIM Indore. Admission to a number of management programs, such as PGP, MBA, and PhD courses at all 22 IIMs, requires passing the entrance exam.

    The comprehensive eligibility requirements, reservation procedures, and registration guidelines are available to candidates who intend to enrol in postgraduate management courses. All candidates will receive sequential updates on the recently published criteria and important instructions through this live blog.

     

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News