CAT 2026 Notification Released LIVE: Check Registration Dates, Exam Schedule, and Detailed Notification at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have officially announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification on July 26, 2026. This national-level entrance exam is set to take place on Sunday, November 29, 2026, and will be held in three sessions across around 170 test cities throughout the country. If you're looking to apply, online applications will open at 10:00 AM on August 3, 2026, and will close at 5:00 PM on September 15, 2026. Those eligible for admission to post-graduate management programs at 22 IIMs and over 1,000 top business schools including FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and various IITs can find the detailed information bulletin at iimcat.ac.in.
To qualify, candidates should hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (or 45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates), and final-year undergraduate students are also welcome to apply. The registration fee is ₹2,700 for General category applicants and ₹1,350 for SC, ST, and PwD applicants. The exam will feature 68 questions divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA), all to be completed in 120 minutes.
CAT 2026: Official Schedule & Key Dates
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Event
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Official Date & Time
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Release of CAT 2026 Notification
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July 26, 2026
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Online Registration Starts
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August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
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Last Date for Application Submission
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September 15, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Application Form Correction Window
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Late September 2026
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Admit Card Download Starts
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November 4, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
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CAT 2026 Examination Date
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November 29, 2026 (Sunday)
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Declaration of Results
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First week of January 2027
How to Apply for CAT 2026?
To apply for the CAT 2026 Notification, follow the steps given below:
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Go to iimcat.ac.in and click on "New Candidate Registration."
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Fill in your Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, and Mobile Number to create your login credentials.
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Once you have those, log in with your User ID and Password.
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You'll need to provide some personal details, any work experience you might have, and your academic scores from undergraduate, 10th, and 12th grades.
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Next, pick your preferred IIM post-graduate programs and choose six test city preferences based on what works best for you.
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Don’t forget to upload a scanned passport-size photo, your signature, and any category/PwD certificates if they apply to you, making sure they meet the required dimensions.
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Finally, pay the application fee through the online payment options and submit your form.
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Be sure to save and print the confirmation page for your records.