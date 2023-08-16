CBSE 2024: LOC Exam Form Filling To Begin On August 18, Check Details Here

CBSE LOC Form 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be launching the List of Candidate (LOC) forms from August 18, 2023. As per the official notification, schools are required to fill out the information submitted by the students for the 2024 board exams. The LOC will be submitted for the students of classes 10 and 12 who will be appearing for the board exams in 2024. Schools are required to exercise the LOC submission internally based on the information submitted by students. The LOC forms will be available on the Pariksha Sangam portal of CBSE.

As per the schedule given the last date for schools to submit the forms without a late fee is September 18, 2023. Forms submitted between September 19 to 25, 2023 will have a late fee. CBSE has directed schools to ensure LOC submission within the given time to avoid any further delay in the activities scheduled.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Data Included in LOC

The LOC data will include the personal and academic details of the candidates. The list of subjects chosen by the candidate's name, date of birth, and other details are to be submitted by the schools.

Based on the information given, the board will prepare the admit card for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. Students and parents are advised to cross-check all the details submitted carefully since it is an official record and will be used in further admission procedures.

CBSE will begin the registrations for the 2024 exams after the submission of LOC. the date sheet for the 2024 board exams will also be prepared based on the number of students appearing for a particular subject.

