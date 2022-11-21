CBSE Board Exams 2023: Exam Time Table Expected Soon, Get Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE 2023 Examinations from February 2023 onwards. Students who will be appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board examinations next year are eagerly awaiting the release of the complete schedule for the board examination.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 dates will be announced by officials soon. The board exam timetable will include the subject-wise date and time in which the exams will be conducted. Both class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams are expected to be conducted in a single shift. Students preparing for the CBSE 2023 board exams can check here for the latest updates regarding the CBSE Board Exams 2023.

When will the CBSE Board Exams be conducted?

According to the latest updates, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board examinations will be conducted from February 15, 2023. Apart from the CBSE Board exam 2023 start date, the board officials have also released the class 10 and 12 practical examination schedules. According to the given dates, the CBSE 10th and 12th Practical exams for winter-bound schools are being conducted from November 15 to December 14, 2022, and the practical exams for the regular sessions will be conducted from January 1, 2023.

CBSE 2023 Exam Instructions

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023 will be conducted at the designated exam centres. Board officials have asked the respective schools to prepare accordingly for the examinations.

Students appearing for the 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 are also advised to take note of the instructions issued by the board for the examinations. Students must carry their class 10 and 12 Admit Cards to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

Instructions to be followed by the students will also be available on the admit card of the students.

