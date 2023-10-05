CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet Release Confirmed? Check Class 10, 12 Expected Schedule

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the datesheet for class 10 and 12 exams by the end of October. Students who are willing to appear in the forthcoming board exams will be able to download the CBSE Board Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023 on the official website: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Has CBSE Released Date Sheet 2024?

No, CBSE has not published the secondary school examination and senior secondary school examination datesheet till now. The CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet is expected to be released by October end. Students must keep a vigil on the official website for exam-related updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: When Board Exam Will Start 2024?

The board has stated that CBSE Board Exam 2024 will be conducted between February 15, 2024, and April 10, 2024. However, an official notification along with a complete timetable is yet to be released.

Currently, the CBSE board is busy processing the list of candidates (LOC). Once it is done, the board will head towards preparation and publishing of CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023.

As per previous trends, CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet is usually released about 60 days or 2 months before the commencement of exams. Last year, the exam dates were published on December 29 for both classes. This year, it is expected in October.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Highlights

Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Exams (Class 10, 12) Datesheet Release Date October End (expected) Exam Date Between February 15, 2024, and April 10, 2024 (expected) Official Website cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

