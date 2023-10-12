CBSE Board Exams 2024 Schedule for Winter Bound Schools Out, Practicals From Nov 14

CBSE 2024 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the practical dates for the CBSE 2024 exams. The practical exam dates has been announced for the winter bound schools. Candidates appearing for the 2024 board exams from the winter bound schools can visit the official website of CBSE board to check the schedule.

According to the dates announced, the CBSE 10th and 12th practical or internal assessment exams for the winter bound schools will be conducted from November 14, 2023. The exams will be conducted for a duration of one month and will conclude on December 14, 2023. The marks of the practical exams will be uploaded at once from the day of commencement of the exams. The board has notified that by the last date of the practical exams, the uploading of marks must be completed.

CBSE 2024 Practical Exam Schedule - Click Here

It must also be noted that no external examiner will be appointed by the board to administer the class 10 practical exam and the practical answer books will also not be provided by the board. School authorities are responsible for making the necessary arrangements for the class 10 students. For the CBSE class 12 students however, the board will designate an examiner in each school to conduct the exams and project evaluation.

The official notification issued by the board further specifies that if there are more than 30 students, the practical exams must be done in multiple sessions throughout the day to ensure a fair and accurate assessment is conducted.

The notification states that in order to ensure a fair and just assessment, the CBSE 2024 class 10 and 12 practical exams or project assessments must be conducted in two or three sessions in a day depending on the lab infrastructure facilities available in the schools in case the number of students exceeds 30.

