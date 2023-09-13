CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration 2024 Begin Today, Check Registration Notification Here

  1. Home
CBSE to begin the class 9 and 11 student data registration today, September 13, 2023. The registration link will be available on the official website of CBSE Pariksha Sangam. Check details here.

Updated: Sep 13, 2023 09:52 IST
CBSE Class 0, 11 Registration 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) will begin the 2024 registrations of the data of class 9 and 11 students today, September 12, 2023. In an official notification released, the registration of the candidates will be done through the CBSE Pariksha Sangam link available on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Based on the given schedule, the last date for schools to complete the registration process is October 12, 2023. Schools have been asked by the board officials to strictly follow the schedule and enter the correct data of the students within the given time. It must also be noted that the registration window will continue to be operational from October 13 to 25, 2023, with a late fee levied based on the class and region of registration. 

The official notification regarding the CBSE Class 9 and 11 students registration process is available on the official website - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Click on the link provided below to check the official notification and the link for registration.

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Notification - Click Here

CBSE Pariksha Sangam  - Click Here

CBSE Class 9 and 11 Registration Schedule



Fee Slab

Registration Fee to be submitted

 

Date

In India

Abroad

Class 9

Class 11

Class 9

Class 11

Without late fee

Rs. 300/-

Rs. 300/-

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 600/-

September 12 to October 12, 2023

With late fee

Rs. 2300/-

Rs. 2300/-

Rs. 2500/-

Rs. 2600/-

October 13 to 25, 2023

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Instructions

As stated in the official notification released by the board, school principals are required to keep in mind the following instructions when completing the registration process. 

  • Students sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students only 
  • No bonafide students name is left unregistered
  • Students are not from any unauthorized or unaffiliated schools
  • Students attend regular classes
  • Students are not registered with any other school education board along with CBSE
  • Students are eligible for admission to class 9 and 11 and will appear in class 10 and 12 board exams in the subsequent year
  • Students in class 11 have passed and cleared all subjects of class 10 and have been declared passed by the concerned board
  • Students have passed class 10 from a recognised board

