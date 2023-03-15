CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10 Social Science Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the Class 10 Social Science Exam today - March 15, 2023. The board will be conducting the exam in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Class 10 exam today can check here the important guidelines and instructions for the exams.

CBSE is conducting the Class 10 Social Science exam in the offline mode across the exam centres. The exam is being conducted for a duration of 3 hours and candidates are required to answer an 80-mark question paper. Students will be given 10 minutes ahead of the commencement of the exams to read and understand the question paper.

Candidates appearing need to make sure to carry their CBSE class 10 admit card with them to the exam centre. Candidates are also advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exams begin.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science - Exam Details

The CBSE class 10 exam for Social Science is being conducted for a duration of 3 hours

To question paper is divided into six sections - Section A, B, C, D, E and F with 37 questions in total.

Students will also be given time before the commencement of the exam to read the question paper thoroughly.

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 - Exam Day Guidelines

The CBSE Class 10 exam is begin conducted offline at the designated exam centres

Students must make sure to carry their CBSE class 10 admit card mandatory with them to the exam centre

Candidates must reach the exam centre early in order to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices or Bluetooth devices with them to the centre.

Students also need to carry their own exam stationery

