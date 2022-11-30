CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Close Today, Apply at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the target registration window for the Single Girl Child Scholarship programme today. The last date which was earlier set for November 14, 2022, was further extended to November 30, 2022. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the CBSE single Girls Child Scholarship can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

Who can apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship programme is for those female candidates who have qualified CBSE class 10 and are the only child of the family. Such candidates can complete the registration process through the link which will be available on the official website.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Registration Link - Click Here

Steps to register for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

The registration link for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is available on the official website of CBSE. candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Main Website’

Step 3: Under the ‘Scholarship’ section candidates can click on ‘Apply Online

Step 4: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and download the filled application

Step 6: Click on the final submission

Before filling the applications candidates must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria provided. Students who are found ineligible based on the criteria will be disqualified.

