    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Close Today, Apply at cbse.gov.in

    Central Board of Secondary Education will close the target registration window for the Single Girl Child Scholarship programme today - November 30, 2022. Candidates eligible for the counselling can complete the registration through the link available here.

    Updated: Nov 30, 2022 16:27 IST
    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022
    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the target registration window for the Single Girl Child Scholarship programme today. The last date which was earlier set for November 14, 2022, was further extended to November 30, 2022. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the CBSE single Girls Child Scholarship can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

    Who can apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

    The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship programme is for those female candidates who have qualified CBSE class 10 and are the only child of the family. Such candidates can complete the registration process through the link which will be available on the official website. 

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Registration Link - Click Here

    Steps to register for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship

    The registration link for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is available on the official website of CBSE. candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process. 

    Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Main Website’

    Step 3: Under the ‘Scholarship’ section candidates can click on ‘Apply Online

    Step 4: Enter the required details in the registration link

    Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and download the filled application

    Step 6: Click on the final submission

    Before filling the applications candidates must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria provided. Students who are found ineligible based on the criteria will be disqualified. 

    Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Admit Card Releases at icai.org, Check Steps To Download Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories