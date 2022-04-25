CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Webinar: COVID Positive Students Allowed, Results even if Student Skips Exam, says Board

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Webinar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held a live webinar today to discuss the exam-day modalities for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 which are staring from tomorrow. The webinar was organized by CBSE Board to school administrators and teachers involved in examination process to understand the key modalities and exam-day guidelines that are to be followed. At the webinar, CBSE Officials confirmed that students will be given final CBSE Result 2022 for 10th or 12th Exam even if they have skipped either of the term exams. As pre tentative estimates, around 35 lakh students are due to appear for CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 for Term 2 from Tuesday onwards.

Results for Students Who Skip Term 1 / Term 2 Exams

One of the biggest and most surprising announcement made by the CBSE Board today during the webinar was regarding preparation of results for absentees. For 2022 session, the board is holding the CBSE Board Exam 2022 in bifurcated format i.e., Term 1 which was held in December and Term 2 which is being held in April and May. At the webinar, CBSE officials confirmed that students who have missed or skipped either of the Term Exams will also be awarded final results. However, the board will need a written submission of reason for missing the exam from the student and the reason being furnished for missing the exam should be substantial enough. If the reason is found to be justifiable, the CBSE Board will evolve a formula to calculate the final results for the students on the basis of only single term exam.

However, in case, a student has not appeared for either of the term exams or doesn’t have a justifiable reason for missing the exam, such students will not be awarded final result. Such students will have to wait for an entire year and appear for the CBSE Board Exams 2022 later on.

COVID Positive Students Allowed to Appear for Term 2 Exam

Another major announcement made by CBSE board was that any student who is found to be COVID-19 positive during the Term 2 Exam period will be allowed to appear for the exam. Exam centres have been directed to create an isolated exam hall for COVID-19 positive students wherein students will be allowed to appear and write the exam paper. Furthermore, keeping safety and health of other students, parents and students who have contracted the virus or are showing the symptoms have been asked to report the same to the exam centre and board so that necessary help can be provided to them to appear for the exam.

COVID-19 Precautions at Exam Centres

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, especially in Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions, the board has directed schools and exam centre in charge to strictly enforce all health and safety guidelines for the students. In line with this, students will be required to wear face masks while at the exam center and they will also have to be sit in socially-distance forms. In total, only 18 students are allowed to sit in a exam hall / class room for CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. To ensure smooth conduct of the Term 2 Exams, the board has appointed two invigilators on duty in each exam hall.

