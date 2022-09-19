Central University of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Notification, Admission Instructions issued, Check details here

CUK Admissions 2022: CUET UG 2022 Results were announced by the officials of the National Testing Agency last week. As per recent reports, the Central University of Karnataka recently published a notification informing students of the application process for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered at the university.

Students who have appeared and qualified for the CUET UG 2022 exams and are interested in securing admission to the undergraduate programmes offered at the Central University of Karnataka can visit the official website for more details.

CUK Admissions 2022 Official notification

The university has released the list of courses for which admissions will be conducted through the CUET Scores of the candidates. As per the notification, the Central University of Karnataka will be conducting admissions to the B.Sc.(Physics), B.Sc.(Chemistry), B.Sc. (Life Sciences), B.Sc.(Geology), B.Sc.(Mathematics), B.Sc.(Computer Science), B.Sc (Psychology), B.A (English), B.Sc.(Geography), B.A (History), B.A.(Economics), or B.A. (Social Work) courses based on the marks secured by students in the CUET entrance examination.

As per the details available, students interested in the admissions must have qualified for the CUET UG 2022 exams and pay the non-refundable registration fee. The merit list for the admissions will be prepared only for those students who register for the admissions.

Students who have applied for admissions will be allotted seats based on the merit list for each subject.

University Adopts Four year Degree programme

Based on the points mentioned in the NEP 2020, the Central University of Karnataka in its recent notification has announced its decision to adopt the NEP and introduce the four-year degree programmes for admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The undergraduate courses for which admissions will be conducted through CUET will have multiple exits as per NEP 2020 and CUK regulations.

Instructions for admissions

Points to note regarding Four Year Degree Programmes

Those candidates who secure admission to the four-year programmes but were to take an exit at the end of the second semester will be given a UG Certificate in the respective discipline on completing the course for the first two semesters along with an additional 10 Credit skill-based course out of which 4 will be theory credits and 6 will be for internships specified by the university.

Those who wish to exit the course after the fourth semester will get a UG Certificate in the discipline on completing the four semesters and 10 additional credit skill-based courses from which 4 are credits for theory and 6 are for internships.

On completing the requirements of a three-year degree programme candidates who meet the minimum CGPA of 7.5 will be allowed to continue their studies into the fourth year and complete the degree programme.

