Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Ongoing; Check Schedule, Courses, and Seat Matrix

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023: CUK admissions began on July 17 and are currently going on. Candidates who have cleared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 can apply for admission to various courses on the official website: cuk.ac.in. Interested candidates must note that the last date for undergraduate courses is July 26, 2023, up to 6:00 PM.

They must note that no applications shall be entertained beyond the specified deadline. Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee, while SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 100. The authorities will publish the list of registered candidates on July 31, 2023, on the official website.

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Prospectus- Click Here (PDF file)

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Event Dates Online registration ends July 26, 2023 Publication of list of candidates July 31, 2023 Submission of grievances July 31 to August 2, 2023

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023: Check List of Courses, Seat Matrix

Candidates can check out the list of various UG programmes offered by the university and the availability of seats below:

Course Name Seats BSc Psychology 32 BA Social Work 32 BSc Geography 32 BSc Chemistry 32 BA English 32 BTech in Electronics and Communication 40 BA History 32 BSc Physics 32 BSc Life Sciences 32 BSc Geology 32 BA Economics 32 BSc Computer Science 32 BBA 40 BTech in Electrical Engineering 40 BTech Mathematics and Computing 32

Also Read: URATPG Result 2023 Declared; Get University of Rajasthan Scorecard Here