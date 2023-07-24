Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Ongoing; Check Schedule, Courses, and Seat Matrix

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023: CUK admissions began on July 17 and are currently going on. Candidates who have cleared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 can apply for admission to various courses on the official website: cuk.ac.in. Interested candidates must note that the last date for undergraduate courses is July 26, 2023, up to 6:00 PM.
They must note that no applications shall be entertained beyond the specified deadline. Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee, while SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 100. The authorities will publish the list of registered candidates on July 31, 2023, on the official website.
Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Prospectus- Click Here (PDF file)
Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check out the important events alongside the dates below:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online registration ends
|
July 26, 2023
|
Publication of list of candidates
|
July 31, 2023
|
Submission of grievances
|
July 31 to August 2, 2023
Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023: Check List of Courses, Seat Matrix
Candidates can check out the list of various UG programmes offered by the university and the availability of seats below:
|
Course Name
|
Seats
|
BSc Psychology
|
32
|
BA Social Work
|
32
|
BSc Geography
|
32
|
BSc Chemistry
|
32
|
BA English
|
32
|
BTech in Electronics and Communication
|
40
|
BA History
|
32
|
BSc Physics
|
32
|
BSc Life Sciences
|
32
|
BSc Geology
|
32
|
BA Economics
|
32
|
BSc Computer Science
|
32
|
BBA
|
40
|
BTech in Electrical Engineering
|
40
|
BTech Mathematics and Computing
|
32
