  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Ongoing; Check Schedule, Courses, and Seat Matrix

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Ongoing; Check Schedule, Courses, and Seat Matrix

The Central University of Karnataka is currently accepting applications for undergraduate courses. The last date to apply is July 26, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 are eligible to apply.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 24, 2023 17:40 IST
Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023
Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023: CUK admissions began on July 17 and are currently going on. Candidates who have cleared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 can apply for admission to various courses on the official website: cuk.ac.in. Interested candidates must note that the last date for undergraduate courses is July 26, 2023, up to 6:00 PM.

They must note that no applications shall be entertained beyond the specified deadline. Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee, while SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 100. The authorities will publish the list of registered candidates on July 31, 2023, on the official website.

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Prospectus- Click Here (PDF file) 

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Event

Dates

Online registration ends

July 26, 2023

Publication of list of candidates

July 31, 2023

Submission of grievances

July 31 to August 2, 2023

Central University of Karnataka Admission 2023: Check List of Courses, Seat Matrix

Candidates can check out the list of various UG programmes offered by the university and the availability of seats below:

Course Name

Seats

BSc Psychology

32

BA Social Work

32

BSc Geography

32

BSc Chemistry

32

BA English

32

BTech in Electronics and Communication

40

BA History

32

BSc Physics

32

BSc Life Sciences

32

BSc Geology

32

BA Economics

32

BSc Computer Science

32

BBA

40

BTech in Electrical Engineering

40

BTech Mathematics and Computing

32

Also Read: URATPG Result 2023 Declared; Get University of Rajasthan Scorecard Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023