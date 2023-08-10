CG PET counselling 2023 Registration Starts on August 11, Check Complete Schedule Here

CG PET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chhattisgarh has announced the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) counselling dates for all the rounds. As per the schedule released, the CG PET 2023 counselling registration for round 1 will begin on August 11 (10:30 AM).

The authorities will conduct three rounds of CG PET counselling, including a spot round. All candidates have to complete the Chhattisgarh PET counselling process to be eligible for admission. The CG PET seats will be done based on the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability.

CG PET 2023 Counselling Dates for Round 1

For round 1 of CG PET counselling, the candidates can register until August 15, 2023. While filling out the counselling form, they have to provide their personal and academic details as well as select their choice of colleges and courses in the order of preference.

Based on the choice filling, the authorities will announce the CG PET 2023 seat allotment result on August 17. Candidates can check below the table to know the round 1 counselling dates:

Events Dates Start of counselling registration August 11, 2023 (10:30 AM) Last date to register August 15, 2023 (5 PM) CG PET Seat allotment August 17, 2023 (5 PM) Confirmation of admission August 18 to 21, 2023 (5 PM)

Chhattisgarh PET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Check the table to know the CG PET round 2 counselling schedule:

Events Dates Commencement of counselling registration August 22, 2023 (10:30 AM) Last date to register for CG PET August 26, 2023 (5 PM) CG PET Seat allotment August 29, 2023 (5 PM) Confirmation of admission August 31 to September 4, 2023 (5 PM)

CG PET Counselling Schedule 2023 for Spot Round

Go through the table to know the dates for spot round counselling of CG PET 2023:

Events Dates CG PET counselling registration September 9, 2023 (10:30 AM) Last date to register for CG PET September 11, 2023 (5 PM) Release of merit list September 13, 2023 (5 PM) Confirmation of admission September 14 to 15, 2023 (5 PM)

Also Read: AP BArch Admissions 2023 Commence, Check Steps to Register and Fees Here