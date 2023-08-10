  1. Home
CG PET counselling 2023 Registration Starts on August 11, Check Complete Schedule Here

CG PET Counselling 2023: DTE, Chhattisgarh has announced the counselling dates for CG PET for round 1, 2 and spot round at the official website. Chhattisgarh PET counselling registration 2023 for round 1 will commence on August 11 (10:30 AM). Check dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 10, 2023 13:05 IST
CG PET Counselling Registration 2023 Starts on 11 August

CG PET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chhattisgarh has announced the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) counselling dates for all the rounds. As per the schedule released, the CG PET 2023 counselling registration for round 1 will begin on August 11 (10:30 AM). 

The authorities will conduct three rounds of CG PET counselling, including a spot round. All candidates have to complete the Chhattisgarh PET counselling process to be eligible for admission. The CG PET seats will be done based on the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability.

CG PET 2023 Counselling Dates for Round 1

For round 1 of CG PET counselling, the candidates can register until August 15, 2023. While filling out the counselling form, they have to provide their personal and academic details as well as select their choice of colleges and courses in the order of preference. 

Based on the choice filling, the authorities will announce the CG PET 2023 seat allotment result on August 17. Candidates can check below the table to know the round 1 counselling dates: 

Events

Dates

Start of counselling registration

August 11, 2023 (10:30 AM)

Last date to register

August 15, 2023 (5 PM)

CG PET Seat allotment

August 17, 2023 (5 PM)

Confirmation of admission

August 18 to 21, 2023 (5 PM)

Chhattisgarh PET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Check the table to know the CG PET round 2 counselling schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of counselling registration

August 22, 2023 (10:30 AM)

Last date to register for CG PET

August 26, 2023 (5 PM)

CG PET Seat allotment

August 29, 2023 (5 PM)

Confirmation of admission

August 31 to September 4, 2023 (5 PM)

CG PET Counselling Schedule 2023 for Spot Round 

Go through the table to know the dates for spot round counselling of CG PET 2023: 

Events 

Dates 

CG PET counselling registration

September 9, 2023 (10:30 AM)

Last date to register for CG PET

September 11, 2023 (5 PM)

Release of merit list

September 13, 2023 (5 PM)

Confirmation of admission

September 14 to 15, 2023 (5 PM)

