AP BArch Admissions 2023 Commence, Check Steps to Register and Fees Here

AP BArch Admissions 2023: The YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for AP BArch admission 2023 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Qualified National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2A 2023 candidates can register for admissions through the official website - apsche.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the AP BArch is August 24, 2023. To get registered, candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed amount of registration fees as per their category. They can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

AP BArch Admissions 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Andhra Pradesh BArch 2023 Fees

Candidates can check the category-wise fees for AP BArch 2023 in the table below:

Category Fees General Rs 1,500 BC Rs 1,300 SC/ST Rs 1,000

Check the notification here

How to fill out the AP BArch 2023 registration form online?

Candidates interested in applying for the BArch degree programme in the state of Andhra Pradesh can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - apsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details and upload the documents as required

Step 4: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Click on the submit button and download the application confirmation page for future use

